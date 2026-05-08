Penn Emblem Company Receives 2026 NAUMD Innovation Award For Glow-In-The-Dark Silicone Emblem

TREVOSE, PA — May 8, 2026 — Penn Emblem Company is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious 2026 The Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) Innovation Award for its groundbreaking Glow-in-the-Dark Silicone emblem technology.

The award-winning design, the Centurion FR Silicone on Glow-in-the-Dark, was recognized for pushing the boundaries of emblem manufacturing through a combination of advanced silicone molding, intricate detail, and functional low-light visibility.

According to NAUMD, Penn Emblem’s innovation “pushes the frontier of emblem design” by combining “detailed FR logo artistry with a functional glow-in-the-dark silicone backing.” The organization also highlighted the emblem’s exceptional micro-detail, raised elements, and precision lettering, calling it “a compelling identification solution that performs beautifully in all conditions, day or night.”

Silicone emblems have become one of the fastest-growing decoration solutions in the industry, known for their dimensional appearance, flexibility, durability, and modern aesthetic. Penn Emblem’s award-winning innovation takes the technology even further by integrating glow-in-the-dark functionality without sacrificing the high-definition detail and premium finish that today’s brands demand.

“We’re truly grateful to be recognized with the Innovation Award,” said Rich Hirsh while accepting the award on behalf of Penn Emblem Company. “Silicone has been dominating the emblem market for the past few years, so our goal was to take it to the next level. Seeing it go from concept to a finished product, and now to this stage, is incredibly rewarding for our whole team.”

The company emphasized that the achievement was the result of collaboration across departments, from design and development to production and manufacturing.

“Innovation like this doesn’t happen alone,” Hirsh shared. “It’s the result of collaboration across design, production, and everyone behind the scenes who helped push the idea forward and refine it every step of the way.”

Penn Emblem’s silicone emblems and transfers are designed to deliver a modern, elevated look while maintaining exceptional durability in harsh conditions. Featuring embossed 3D dimension, intricate raised details, waterproof flexibility, and long-lasting wear resistance, silicone has become an increasingly popular solution across uniforms, promotional products, bags, footwear, and branded apparel.

The Glow-in-the-Dark Silicone emblem represents the latest evolution in that technology—blending brand impact, innovation, and functionality into a single decoration solution.

“We’re proud of what this represents for our company, and even more excited about where it can go from here as we continue to explore new ways to elevate decorated apparel,” the team added.

Penn Emblem Company is honored to receive this recognition from NAUMD and looks forward to continuing to develop innovative decoration solutions for the uniform and promotional products industries.

Posted: May 8, 2026

Source: Penn Emblem Company