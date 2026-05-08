NCTO Elects Amy Bircher Bruyn, Chair; Jay Todd, As Vice Chair

WASHINGTON, DC — May 5, 2026 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), representing the full spectrum of U.S. textiles from fiber through finished sewn products, held its officer elections for fiscal year 2026 at its annual meeting April 14-16.

NCTO has elected Amy Bircher Bruyn, CEO and Founder of MMI Textiles as Chair, and Jay Todd, CEO and Managing Partner of Service Thread, as Vice Chair.

In addition to the appointment of a new chair and vice chair, NCTO elected chairs for each of its five councils. NCTO is comprised of five councils to ensure a broad representation of the industry supply chain. Each council has an allotted number of members who are elected to the association’s Board of Directors, in addition to the Executive Committee.

“I am pleased to announce NCTO’s 2026 officers, council chairs, and board and executive committee members,” said NCTO President and CEO Kim Glas.

“I thank Chair Amy Bircher Bruyn and Vice Chair Jay Todd for stepping into these critical roles. As we navigate a challenging environment, their leadership will be key as we advance policies to preserve preferential treatment under USMCA and CAFTA-DR, strengthen customs enforcement against import fraud, refine tariff policies with carve-outs for inputs and machinery not made in the U.S., expand the Berry Amendment and America-made procurement, and grow our Western Hemisphere co-production chain—while opposing measures that undermine a domestic supply chain supporting more than 450,000 jobs.”

Elected as NCTO Chair and Vice Chair for 2026:

Chair – Amy Bircher Bruyn, MMI Textiles

Ms. Bircher Bruyn is CEO and Founder of MMI Textiles, a global industrial and custom textile supplier based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Vice Chair – Jay Todd, CEO and Managing Director of Service Thread, an industrial yarn and sewing thread manufacturer based in Laurinburg, N.C.

Elected to the NCTO Board of Directors during the various Council meetings were the following:

Fiber Council – David Adkins of Lenzing Fibers; Geoffrey Hietpas of The LYCRA Company; and David Poston of Palmetto Synthetics

– Yarn Council – Justin Ferdinand of Kentwool; Chris Alt of American & Efird; Marc Doyon of Gildan; Charles Heilig of Parkdale; Eddie Ingle of Unifi; and Tim Manson of Meridian Specialty Yarn Group

– Fabric and Home Products Council – Allen Jacoby of Milliken & Company; Leib Oehmig of Glen Raven Inc.; Bill Rogers of Mount Vernon Mills; Brian Rosenstein of TSG Finishing; Dan Russian of Sage Automotive Interiors; and Walter Spiegel of Standard Textile

Finished Textiles and Apparel Products Council – Gabrielle Ferrara of Ferrara (Alternate: Marisa Fumei-South of Two-One-Two New York)

Industry Support Council – Todd Bassett of Fi-Tech; Greg Duncan of American Truetzschler; and Jim Reed of YKK Corp.

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Elected by their respective Councils to serve on the Executive Committee were:

Justin Ferdinand of Kentwool;

Tim Manson of Meridian Specialty Yarn Group;

Bill Rogers of Mount Vernon Mills;

Allen Jacoby of Milliken & Company;

David Adkins of Lenzing Fibers;

Gabrielle Ferrara of Ferrara; and

Todd Basset of Fi-Tech.

NCTO Chair Amy Bircher Bruyn has appointed additional executives to serve on the Executive Committee:

Chuck Hall, Barnet and NCTO immediate past chairman;

Anderson Warlick, Parkdale Mills;

Jay Self, Greenwood Mills;

Marisa Fumei-South, Two One Two New York; and

Jackie Ferrari, American Fashion Network.

Elected to chair the Councils:

Fiber Council : David Adkins of Lenzing Fibers

: David Adkins of Lenzing Fibers Yarn Council : Tim Manson of Meridian Specialty Yarn Group

: Tim Manson of Meridian Specialty Yarn Group Fabric and Home Products Council : Allen Jacoby of Milliken & Company

: Allen Jacoby of Milliken & Company Finished Textiles and Apparel Products Council : Gabrielle Ferrara of Ferrara

: Gabrielle Ferrara of Ferrara Industry Support Council: Todd Bassett of Fi-Tech

In addition to the chair and vice chair, NCTO also elected the following officers for the upcoming fiscal year:

President & CEO – Kim Glas, NCTO

– Kim Glas, NCTO Treasurer – Robin Haynes, NCTO

– Robin Haynes, NCTO Secretary – Katherine White, NCTO

Posted: May 8, 2026

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)