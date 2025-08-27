SDL Atlas’ MMT® Used In Study

The SDL Atlas MMT®: Moisture Management Tester was recently used in a study by India-based Woxsen University researchers Rajesh Kumar and Adity Saxena to examine moisture management in cattail-cotton knit blends. The research showed that these blends demonstrated favorable performance, including faster spreading speed and stronger one-way trans-port, making them suitable for activewear and functional textiles. The SDL Atlas MMT provided the critical data used to evaluate and compare the dynamic liquid transport properties of the fabric samples the study noted.

2025 Quarterly Issue III