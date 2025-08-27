Oerlikon Textile Launches Crimper Repair Service

Oerlikon Textile Inc. has launched a crimper repair service at its Charlotte, N.C., site that specializes in Fleissner and Neumag crimpers. Crimping is a critical step in the staple fiber process, and the condition of these components directly affects product quality and production reliability. The Charlotte workshop is staffed with specialists who provide complete overhauls including roller and chamber repairs, as well as inspection of pneumatic, hydraulic and electrical systems. Each crimper is pre-set, tested, and delivered with warranty coverage.

“With this new service, we can work closely with our customers and guarantee the best service with OEM standards and short response times,” said Daniel Möller-Langmaack, team leader, Service Sales Staple Fiber, Oerlikon Neumag.

2025 Quarterly Issue III