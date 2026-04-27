Introducing Latitude By Strataglass: A Next-Generation Marine Textile Combining Softness, Strength, And Superior Weather Resistance

EMIGSVILLE, PA — April 21, 2026 — Strataglass LLC, a manufacturer of marine vinyl enclosure products, proudly introduces a new marine fabric, Latitude by Strataglass.

This American-made marine fabric sets a new standard in performance textiles for the marine industry, blending premium aesthetics with enhanced durability. This innovative fabric is built to meet the high demands of marine fabricators, boat builders, and boat owners seeking durable protection without sacrificing appearance or ease of use.

Latitude by Strataglass uses a specially designed vinyl film technology that provides an exceptionally soft feel while ensuring the durability needed for tough marine environments. The material is engineered for easy fabrication, making it perfect for a wide range of marine uses where both performance and craftsmanship are important.

Built to withstand the toughest conditions on the water, Latitude offers outstanding resistance to cold cracking, tearing, weathering, rot, and ultraviolet exposure. Its advanced protective topcoat helps prevent damage from everyday marine contaminants while also making the material easy to clean and maintain. This protective layer not only preserves the fabric’s appearance but also extends its service life, delivering long-term value for customers.

“Latitude represents the next evolution in marine textile innovation,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Craig Zola. “We designed this product to give fabricators a material that performs as beautifully as it looks, while providing boat owners with the durability and protection they expect from Strataglass.”

Latitude continues the Strataglass tradition of delivering premium marine materials that balance innovation, reliability, and refined appearance. With its unique combination of softness, durability, and weather resistance, Latitude is positioned to become a preferred choice for marine professionals and boating enthusiasts alike.

For more information about Latitude by Strataglass, visit www.strataglass.com

Posted: April 27, 2026

Source: Herculite Products Inc.