French President Emmanuel Macron Attends Groundbreaking At Sage Automotive Interiors’ Facility

GREENVILLE, S.C. — April 27, 2026 — Sage Automotive Interiors, a leader in the automotive interior materials industry, is proud to celebrate the groundbreaking of an innovative geotextile collaboration between the French government, Occitanie Géotex and Sage at the company’s Laroque d’Olmes, France plant site.

Today’s groundbreaking event was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, executives from Sage and Occitanie Géotex, plus other government officials and community leaders. Occitanie Géotex, a French manufacturer developing a local and sustainable alternative to synthetic geotextiles and imported natural fibers, is building its new facility at a site contributed by Sage.

“Sage is proud to partner with Occitanie Géotex and the French government on this innovative project, and we are honored by the presence of the President of the Republic,” said Dan Russian, President and CEO, Sage Automotive Interiors. “As a global leader in automotive interiors, this natural fiber geonets project marks a strategic and fundamental step for our future. This project is perfectly aligned with our values and commitments, particularly in terms of corporate social and environmental responsibility.”

As a foundational component of this project, Sage sold the brownfield site at their Laroque facility for the symbolic price of one euro. This helped pave the way for today’s groundbreaking of the geotextile production unit, which will help shape the future of the Pays d’Olmes region and beyond.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Sage Automotive Interiors and its representatives who are here today for their invaluable assistance,” said Victor Lamego, CEO, Occitanie Géotex. “This project, with which we have partnered since its inception, is the result of close and constructive local, human, technical and industrial collaboration with Occitanie Géotex, even before the company was officially established.”

Occitanie Géotex is a French manufacturer based in Ariège, specializing in the design of biodegradable geotextiles and geonets from natural fibers, mainly hemp grown in the Occitanie region. The company is

developing a local and sustainable alternative to synthetic geotextiles and imported natural fibers, with applications in multiple industrial sectors.

“It is important to remember that this factory will be built on a former SAGE industrial site,” added Lamego. “This close partnership, which began during the development of our products, aims to continue within a framework of industrial and commercial synergy.”

As a global provider of automotive interior materials for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Sage’s focus is to continually lead the market in design, engineering and technical capability, supported by world-class manufacturing. Sage operates 30 facilities across 18 countries, including two facilities in France. The historic Laroque facility, which dates back nearly 200 years and has been continually operating for the past 70.

Posted: April 27, 2026

Source: Sage Automotive Interiors