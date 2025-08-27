Mayer & Cie. Celebrates Anniversary, Expands Braiding Division

Germany-based Mayer & Cie. is celebrating its 120th anniversary. The fourth-generation family-owned company exports almost all of its circular knitting and braiding machines. Known for precision and durability, Mayer & Cie. continues to drive innovation, from electronic pattern control and Relanit technology to today’s digital solutions.

“We are truly proud to be celebrating this anniversary,” said Benjamin Mayer, managing partner. “120 years of a family business is far from a given: statistics show that only 12 percent of family-owned companies make it past three generations — and we are already in our fourth. This proves that we’ve consistently under-stood market demands and met them with technological innovation.”

In other company news, Mayer & Cie. recently delivered its first MR-15 braiding machine with 48 carriers, following the successful delivery of a 48-carrier MR-11 system in late 2024. The milestone highlights the Germany-based company’s growing braiding division, which has evolved into a key business pillar since 2019.

“We are pleased that we have now also completed an MR-15 with 48 carriers,” said Patrick Moser, head of the business unit. “This shows that we have fully achieved our goal of strengthening in-house development in the field of braiding machines. We are seeing an increasing number of inquiries for interlinked systems and in-line processes in which further units are to be integrated into the braiding line.”

2025 Quarterly Issue III