Eighty Years Of Mahlo

Germany-based Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG is celebrating 80 years of innovation, evolving from a small postwar workshop building radio receivers into a global measurement and control technology company. Founded in 1945 by Dr. Heinz Mahlo, the company’s breakthrough came with the 1958 patent for the first automatic weft straightener. Today, Mahlo serves the textile, nonwoven, paper and plastics industries with an international network and export share of 80 percent.

“Keeping a company successful in the market over eight decades is only possible with a spirit of innovation, reliability, and the dedication of many smart minds,” said CEO Rainer Mestermann. “I am proud of our team and grateful for the trust of our customers around the world.”

Mahlo remains family-owned, guided by a commitment to sustainability, responsibility, and long-term growth.

