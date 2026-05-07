Trivantage® Scales Furnishings Division With New West Coast Sales Representative

BURLINGTON, N.C. — May 6, 2026 — Trivantage is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate McCracken as a sales representative for the furnishings division. In her new role, McCracken will strengthen customer relationships across the West Coast, focusing primarily on the outdoor furnishings and OEM segments.

McCracken brings nearly a decade of building experience across textile sales, hospitality project management, and the architectural industry. She has worked across a variety of textile and hard surface brands.

“Bolstering our presence in the furnishings market is about more than just growth; it’s about accessibility,” said Jimmy Barnhardt, Furnishings Sales Manager at Trivantage. “By strengthening our sales team, we are ensuring that our customers receive the technical expertise and personalized service needed to help their business thrive.”

This appointment underscores Trivantage’s dedication to creating a seamless customer experience across the furnishings, shade, and marine industries. The company continues to scale its footprint within the furnishings market by hosting educational events like The Makers Meet, exhibiting at industry-leading tradeshows like the International Window Coverings Expo and the Furniture Manufacturing Expo, and expanding its furnishings product offerings.

To learn more about Trivantage’s customer care team, visit: https://www.trivantage.com/myteam.

Posted: May 7, 2026

Source Trivantage