Teruyuki Sakimon Appointed As President And CEO Of Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (Toray CMA)

TACOMA, Wash. — March 9, 2026 — Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (Toray CMA), a manufacturer of advanced composite materials, today announces the appointment of Teruyuki Sakimon as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026. He will succeed Dennis Frett, who will retire after a long and distinguished career. Frett worked closely with leadership throughout the succession process to ensure a smooth transition.

Sakimon has been with Toray CMA for over 20 years and with Toray Industries’ (Toray) advanced composites division for nearly 30 years. As he transitions from his current role as Vice President of Technical, he brings a strong background in technical R&D and business operations. He has played a pivotal role in advancing the organization’s mission, spearheading several product innovations for the company’s strategic partners and strengthening operational excellence.

Frett has been with the company for over 30 years, including 15 years as an executive leader. Under his leadership, Toray CMA achieved significant growth while navigating industry changes and global challenges, positioning it as the premier provider of advanced composite materials. He will continue to support the company’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee in an advisory role.

“I am honored to step into this role and build upon the foundation set by my predecessor,” said Sakimon. “Continuing Dennis’ legacy, I am committed to driving growth, accelerating innovation, and deepening collaboration with our global partners to help shape the future of high-performance composite materials.”

This leadership transition marks Toray CMA’s renewed commitment to operational excellence, customer partnership, and continued investment in next-generation technologies to support the needs of the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets.

Posted: March 9, 2026

Source: Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (Toray CMA)