Bedding Company Purecare Promotes Kelly Crenshaw And Danny Ramos To Step Into Key Roles To Enhance Product Development And Sales Teams

PHOENIX — March 30, 2026 — Purecare has promoted Kelly Crenshaw and Danny Ramos, two key players in its strategic plans for brand growth, development and innovation.

Crenshaw joined Purecare in 2021 as vice president of product development and merchandising. She is now senior vice president and will continue to lead the product development team in every stage of the process and coordinate cross-departmentally to direct the launch and vision of new products. Crenshaw has played an integral role in developing new global sourcing partnerships for the company’s core product categories as well as launching a collaborative natural bedding collection with Dr. Andrew Weil.

“Kelly’s many contributions to our business are as difficult to measure as they are impossible to ignore,” said Sarah Bergman, chief marketing officer for Purecare. “She is a true powerhouse combination of talent, drive and smarts. But above all, I think her curiosity is her superpower. She is a consummate student of what drives successful products in the specialty sleep retail space.”

Purecare has also promoted Danny Ramos to director of sales. Ramos has been with Purecare for nine years, climbing the ranks from regional training specialist to his most recent role as director of training and development. During his tenure, Ramos has also emerged as a key educator and well-recognized spokesperson for the brand.

His new role includes creating high-level strategies and providing new analytical perspectives on key accounts for the company. He will create efficient strategies to train RSAs as well as forecast how current and new product offerings can benefit partners’ businesses.

“Dan has always jumped into the deep end with our team to accomplish anything that needs to be done with excellence,” said Anthony Petrucci, Purecare’s senior vice president of domestic sales. “I am incredibly proud of Dan and his new role as director of sales. He’s already doing a great job.”

Purecare leadership believes continual investment in its team enables each member to strive for and achieve greater success for the benefit of the brand and its retail partners.

Posted: March 30, 2026

Source: Purecare