X-Rite Pantone Appoints Cindy Cooperman As Vice President And General Manager Of Pantone

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — January 29 2026 — X-Rite Pantone, the global authority in color standards and color science, today announced the promotion of Cindy Cooperman to Vice President and General Manager of Pantone. In this role, Cooperman will lead Pantone as a distinct business unit within X-Rite Pantone.

Cooperman brings more than 25 years of experience supporting brands, designers, and manufacturers that rely on color authority and accuracy. Her background includes leading strategic color-consulting initiatives that help global brands translate color direction into product design, material decisions, and market-ready storytelling.

In her new position, she will strengthen Pantone’s role in shaping connected color workflows, aligning physical color standards, digital color workflows, and visualization to create a seamless customer journey from inspiration to final product realization.

“This is an exciting time for Pantone, and I look forward to helping shape the future of color innovation,” said Cooperman. “Today, color must move seamlessly from creative intent to production, supported by connected digital workflows and trusted physical standards. By uniting Pantone’s color authority with X-Rite’s color science, we can help customers tackle complex color challenges and develop color and design approaches that embrace emerging processes, technologies, and business needs.”

“Cindy has a proven track record of aligning innovation with customer needs in complex, fast-moving markets,” said Jeff McKee, President, X-Rite Pantone. “Her collaborative leadership, deep experience in graphic arts, and understanding of how brands depend on color standards throughout the production workflow make her the right leader to guide Pantone into the future.”

Posted: January 29, 2026

Source: X-Rite Pantone