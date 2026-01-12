TSG Finishing, LLC Welcomes Benjamin Harris As First Non-Family Partner

HICKORY, N.C. — January 12, 2026 — TSG Finishing, LLC, a 125 year old leader in textile finishing and coating solutions, proudly announces that Benjamin Harris has become the company’s first non-family partner. This milestone reflects TSG’s evolution while paving the road to its ongoing future and success.

“Welcoming Benjamin as a formal partner is a significant moment in our history,” said CEO Brian Rosenstein of TSG. “Since 1901, ownership has remained within our family, and this decision reflects our deep confidence in Benjamin’s leadership and commitment to the future of the company.”

Benjamin first joined TSG in 2010 as a lab chemist in a former location in North Wales, PA. He played a key role in expanding the technical department while creating more innovative textile technologies.

When the PA facility closed in 2014, Benjamin relocated to the Hickory, NC area where he enhanced his experience into Quality Control and Operations, eventually becoming TSG’s first Chief Operating Officer in 2020. “Benjamin always treated TSG as if it was his own company. The decision to make him a partner was an easy one. He will continue to help guide strategic decisions and foster long-term growth for TSG,” added Rosenstein.

“I’m honored to take on this responsibility,” said Benjamin. “Becoming a partner is more than a personal achievement – it’s a testament to the company’s vision of building a strong foundation for future generations.”

This step underscores TSG’s commitment to blending legacy with progress, ensuring that its leadership reflects both the heritage and the ambition that define the business.

