Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG Names Steefan Moll CEO

SAAL ON THE DANUBE, Germany — January 8, 2026 — Starting January 1, 2026, Stefan Moll will take over the management of Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG, the world’s leading provider of measurement and control technology for web-shaped materials.

With this move, Mahlo is focusing on the long-term safeguarding of its market position and technological leadership. The current CEO, Rainer Mestermann, will leave the company after 14 years as part of a planned succession arrangement.

“Stefan Moll is an excellent choice as the new CEO for our traditional company,” says Mahlo owner Ralph Greenwood-Mahlo. “We look forward to his expertise, fresh ideas, and perspectives.”

Moll brings extensive experience in managing global machinery and plant engineering companies. In addition to international corporations, the new CEO is also familiar with the structures and characteristics of larger medium-sized family businesses. “Family businesses think long-term, act sustainably, and place great value on close, trusting cooperation,” explains the new CEO regarding his decision to join Mahlo. Most recently, he served as Technical Managing Director at the Kiefel Group, a system supplier for leading plastic, thermoforming, and welding technologies based in Freilassing, where he was responsible for technical innovations, the digital strategy, and one of the globally operating divisions.

Focus on Innovation and Strategic Development

The graduate engineer describes himself as an innovation enthusiast and driver—qualities that are particularly valuable during the current transformation phase. “We are currently in a decisive phase of strategic alignment,” says Moll. He defines his goals as “making Mahlo a profitable and future-proof company and inspiring employees, customers, and owners with the right strategy.”

Owner Family Acknowledges Former CEO’s Commitment

Stefan Moll succeeds Rainer Mestermann, who led the machinery manufacturer for nearly 15 years. “We thank Rainer Mestermann for his great dedication and contribution to the success of our company and wish him all the best for the future,” emphasize Greenwood-Mahlo and his wife Aura Greenwood-Mahlo, also owner and advisory board member at the company.

With this change at the top, Mahlo is setting the course for sustainable growth and technological advancement. Stefan Moll will continue the chosen innovation path together with the management team and further strengthen the international market position of this traditional company.

Posted: January 8, 2026

Source: Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG