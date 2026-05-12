The Centre Of Excellence In Nonwovens At The Sächsisches Textilforschungsinstitut e.V. (STFI) At INDEX™

CHEMNITZ, Germany — May 11, 2026 — From 19 to 22 May 2026, INDEX™ will invite visitors to Lake Geneva for the world’s leading nonwovens trade fair. The Centre of Excellence in Nonwovens at the Sächsisches Textilforschungsinstitut e.V. (STFI) will be in attendance to present the latest developments in nonwovens research.

In the field of the textile circular economy, the STFI will present acoustically effective nonwovens made from chemical recycling residues. The range also includes innovations aimed at replacing conventional raw materials, such as the biobased and biodegradable polymer polybutylene succinate (PBS) and Kendyr as an alternative to cotton. One of the highlights will be the ring-spun yarn produced from the straw of the Kendyr plant. The advantage of Kendyr is that it thrives on soils that have become salinated due to long- term cotton cultivation. Meet our exhibition team at Stand 1369 in Geneva.

Textile circular economy: Acoustically effective non-woven fabrics from chemical recycling residues

Chemical recycling of mixed textile fractions produces textile residues that are currently mostly not reused as material, but instead thermally recovered or disposed of. To facilitate further recycling, the STFI, in cooperation with the company Refresh Global, is investigating efficient processing and treatment methods to enable these textile residues to be reused. They can be used in sound-absorbing design products, such as acoustic walls or furniture. Nonwoven formation processes are particularly suitable for processing these textile residues. At STFI, the recycled materials are mechanically processed on pilot-scale plants at laboratory or semi-industrial scale before being formed into a nonwoven fabric and consolidated. Through appropriate finishing, a visually suitable top layer can also be integrated directly onto the nonwoven fabric. Under

the use of samples on our booth, possible applications as acoustic pictures and a miniature sound box are shown.

Bulletproof: Ballistic composite textile

Shown here is a ballistic composite textile based on nonwoven fabrics, which, through shaping and design, can be used to equip structural elements, particularly the interior areas of buildings, especially shooting ranges. The research resulted in a three-dimensional, pressure-stable and rigid nonwoven composite that is not only able to catch shrapnels and meets fire class B1 according to DIN 4102-1, but is also extremely sound-absorbing and provides excellent damping in critical frequency ranges. The nonwoven composite was processed and tested in practical panels suitable for the refurbishment of bulletproof floors, walls and ceilings in enclosed shooting ranges.

Rubio: Central German alliance for bioplastics

The development of sustainable plastic solutions is rapidly gaining importance in the face of global environmental pressures, dwindling fossil resources and ambitious climate protection targets. As part of the regional RUBIO alliance, which brings together 18 partners from Central Germany and the Berlin-Brandenburg

Posted: May 12, 2026

Source The Sächsisches Textilforschungsinstitut e.V. (STFI)