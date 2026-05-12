ANDRITZ At INDEX26: Driving Sustainability With Next-Generation Nonwoven Technologies

GRAZ, Austria — April 14, 2026 — International technology Group ANDRITZ will be presenting its innovative nonwovens production and textile solutions at INDEX26 in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 19-22, 2026 (Hall 2, booth 2114). ANDRITZ will focus on technologies for sustainable and durable nonwovens, converting, sustainable fiber processes, textile recycling, and life-cycle services.

Redefining Hygiene Production Through Innovation And Circularity

ANDRITZ will showcase its full range of advanced absorbent hygiene products (AHP) converting and recycling solutions – from high‑quality converting processes for adult, feminine and baby care, to recycling systems that transform diaper production waste into valuable raw materials, to next‑generation adult care lines delivering high efficiency, superior super absorbent polymers (SAP) management, and operator‑friendly performance.

The diaper recycling system leverages the combined expertise of ANDRITZ Diatec in hygiene converting and ANDRITZ Laroche in recycling processes. This AHP recycling line ensures efficient separation of SAP, fluff pulp, and plastics, enabling closed‑loop reuse for more sustainable manufacturing.

Alongside these solutions, ANDRITZ will also highlight its high‑precision ultrasonic lamination technologies, featuring modular full‑servo systems designed for stability, low waste, and easy customization. These innovations underline ANDRITZ’s commitment to delivering sustainable, flexible, and high‑performance technologies for the hygiene industry.

Comprehensive Solutions For Sustainable Wipes Production

ANDRITZ is advancing sustainable nonwoven solutions with economically viable solutions that meet the global demand for eco-friendly, high-performance wipes. The portfolio includes spunlace technologies using natural and renewable fibers, enabling high‑performance nonwovens for wipes and hygiene applications, as well as all varieties of Wetlace™ technologies designed for efficient production of pulp‑based and blended structures.

In addition, ANDRITZ will highlight its Wetlace™ solutions for flushable and dispersible wipes, addressing increasing regulatory and market expectations. The offering is complemented by fully integrated carded pulp and airlaid technologies, providing a flexible alternative to wetlaid processes, including upgrades of existing, conventional spunlace lines.

Complete MMCFProduction Solutions For Lyocell

ANDRITZ introduces its competences in production plants for MMCF, namely lyocell – a rapidly growing market driven by demand for sustainable materials. The solutions cover the full scope, from engineering to specialized equipment like flash dryers and pulp preparation systems. With decades of expertise in pulp and paper, ANDRITZ also provides audits and upgrades for existing plants. The lyocell process stands out for its environmental benefits and high-quality output, making it a key technology for the future of textiles and nonwovens.

High‑Speed Crosslapping: New Performance Benchmark With The Andritz X‑Pro™ Crosslapper

With the X‑Pro™ crosslapper, ANDRITZ sets new standards in high‑speed crosslapping for spunlace and needlepunch applications. Designed to combine higher productivity with great web uniformity, the X‑Pro™ crosslapper enables producers to push performance limits while maintaining consistent fabric quality. Its innovative design supports optimized batt formation at high inlet speeds and integrates seamlessly with the ANDRITZ ProWin™ web weight regulation system. Available both for new lines and as a retrofit solution, the X‑Pro™ crosslapper allows existing installations to be upgraded efficiently, backed by ANDRITZ service expertise.

Life‑Cycle Management: Andritz Synergy™ Service Agreements

ANDRITZ SYNERGY™ service agreements offer structured and cost‑effective life‑cycle management solutions designed to support reliable and uninterrupted production. Tailored to complement customers’ in‑house capabilities, the agreements cover the entire equipment life cycle, including regular expert visits, preventive maintenance, retrofits, and upgrades. With this approach, ANDRITZ helps ensure stable operations, long‑term performance, and sustained asset value.

Digitalization And Smart Plant Solutions With Metris

Digitalization will again be a key highlight of ANDRITZ’s presence at INDEX26. Under the Metris brand, ANDRITZ presents its continuously expanding portfolio of digital products and services. A central element is the Metris digitalization platform, which supports nonwoven production plants throughout their entire life cycle. The platform integrates advanced functionalities for production management, process simulation and optimization based on state‑of‑the‑art AI, as well as Advanced Control Expert (ACETM) solutions and condition monitoring using smart sensors. At INDEX26, ANDRITZ will demonstrate live at its booth how these digital solutions help improve efficiency, transparency, and long-term operational reliability.

Spunlace & Wetlace™ Trials At Our Montbonnot Technical Center

Visitors to INDEX26 can take the next step beyond the show floor. From May 11 to May 29 ANDRITZ FRANCE offers the opportunity to book spunlace, Airlace™ and Wetlace™ trials at its technical center located in Montbonnot, France, two hours drive away from Geneva. In a dedicatsettings anding environment, customers can run their own raw materials, compare structures and softness, validate key process settings, and assess dispersibility/flushability concepts in the lab with ANDRITZ specialists – supporting faster decision-making and smoother project implementation.

The entire ANDRITZ Nonwoven & Textile team is looking forward to welcoming customers and partners at booth 2114 in hall 2.

Posted: May 12, 2026

Source: International technology Group ANDRITZ