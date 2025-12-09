Will McElheny Joins Navis TubeTex As Business Development Manager, Coatings Technologies

LEXINGTON, N.C. — December 1, 2025 — We are pleased to announce that Will McElheny has joined Navis TubeTex as our new Business Development Manager, Coatings Technologies.

In this role, Will will be focused on advancing our strategic partnership with Fibroline and expanding the reach of dry impregnation technology across key markets. His strong background in sales and business development, particularly within the filtration and geotextiles sectors, brings invaluable expertise that will enhance our capabilities and support the company’s continued growth.

Will’s proven ability to build relationships, drive technical solutions, and deliver customer value makes him an excellent addition to Navis TubeTex.

Todd Dickson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development stated “We’re excited to have him on board and look forward to the contributions he will bring to our customers and our organization.”

Posted: December 9, 2025

Source: Navis TubeTex