AATCC Honors Leaders in Textile Science and Service with 2025 Olney Medal and Harold C. Chapin Award

DURHAM, N.C. — September 19, 2025 — The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) proudly announce two distinguished award recipients for 2025: Karen K. Leonas, Ph.D., recipient of the Olney Medal, and Barry P. Brady, recipient of the Harold C. Chapin Award. These honors celebrate remarkable achievements in textile science, sustainability, and dedicated service to the Association.

Karen K. Leonas Receives 2025 Olney Medal

Karen K. Leonas, Professor in the Department of Textile and Apparel, Technology and Management at North Carolina State University, is the 2025 recipient of AATCC’s prestigious Olney Medal. She is recognized for prolific contributions to textile sciences—particularly sustainable processes and practices across the supply chain, including textile processing, recycling, closed-loop manufacturing, circular economy methods, life-cycle analysis, and social justice. Her expertise also extends to weathering and degradation of polymeric materials; protective apparel material design for small particle and liquid penetration; and surface and chemical modifications of textiles and polymeric materials.

Leonas’s research outcomes appear in peer-reviewed publications, books, and presentations, and she has mentored dozens of graduate and undergraduate students. She has earned multiple honors from universities and professional societies, including the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry (INDA). A member of AATCC since 1978, Leonas has contributed through numerous committees, student chapter advising, and conference presentations.

The Olney Medal—established in 1944 to recognize outstanding achievement in textile or polymer chemistry or related fields—will be presented during Fabricating the Future: AATCC and SEAMS Annual Conference, October 6–8, 2025, at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, Georgia. Leonas will deliver the traditional Olney Medal Address, “Textile Chemistry: What a Wonderful World,” on October 6 at 4:15 p.m.

Barry P. Brady Honored with Harold C. Chapin Award

AATCC also announces Barry P. Brady as the 2025 recipient of the Harold C. Chapin Award, given in grateful recognition of years of dedicated service to the Association. Brady has been a member of AATCC since 1979 and currently serves on both the AATCC and AATCC Foundation Boards of Directors. Since 2023, he has held the roles of 13th Treasurer of AATCC and 6th Treasurer of the Foundation, guiding financial growth and stability.

Brady chairs the Committee on Conferences and contributes to several administrative committees, including the Study Committee of Employee Benefits, Building and Grounds Committee, and Appropriations Committee. Previously, he chaired and moderated sessions for the Yarn Dyeing Technology Research Committee (1993–2008) and organized Yarn Dyeing and Jet Dyeing symposia. An enthusiastic advocate for education, he has judged student competitions, evaluated scholarships, and inspired countless members to engage in AATCC programs.

Brady’s award will also be presented during the Fabricating the Future: AATCC and SEAMS Annual Conference on October 6, 2025, in Savannah, Georgia.

Posted: September 19, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)