North Highland Welcomes Matt Miller As Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA — August 5, 2025 — North Highland, a change and transformation consultancy, has announced today the addition of Matt Miller as senior managing director and chief financial officer. Miller joins the North Highland team with more than 25 years of experience driving financial performance and strategic transformation across global organizations.

In his Atlanta-based role, Miller will be responsible for the firm’s FP&A, Accounting, Legal, and Facilities teams. He will also contribute to Corporate Development efforts as the firm continues its focus on growth. His expertise in financial discipline, strategic insight, and team development positions him well to support North Highland now and into the future.

“We are excited to welcome Matt as our new chief financial officer,” said Alex Bombeck, CEO. “Matt’s extensive background and combination of financial discipline with strategic transformation aligns perfectly with our aspirations. His diverse experience and financial acumen will be invaluable as we embark on the next chapter of North Highland’s journey.”

Prior to joining North Highland, Miller held numerous financial leadership positions, including CFO of the Baby & Parenting Essentials division of Newell Rubbermaid and Interim CFO of Made Goods. His career began at Deloitte & Touche before working in multiple finance roles at Kraft Foods. Miller also brings extensive operational and strategic experience from his 10-year career in strategy consulting and leadership roles at American Standard, Interface, and Delta Apparel.

“I’m thrilled to join the North Highland team,” Miller shared. “The firm’s reputation for excellence in change and transformation consulting, combined with its growth plans, presents an exciting opportunity. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to North Highland’s continued success.”

Miller graduated from Emory University with a BBA in Finance and earned his MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Posted: August 6, 2025

Source: North Highland