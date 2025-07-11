Ultrafabrics Introduces New Senior Director Of Trade Marketing: Caroline Ollivier

New York, NY — July 10, 2025 — Ultrafabrics, a global supplier of high-performance coated fabrics and leather alternatives, is proud to announce the appointment of the new Senior Director of Trade Marketing, Caroline Ollivier. With a rich background in the textile industry spanning over 16 years, Ollivier brings a deep understanding of how to create high-impact strategies to effectively strengthen Ultrafabrics’ client relationships.

Ollivier brings a wealth of experience, with a design education at Pratt Institute and nearly two decades in marketing leadership. She spent eight years at Carnegie, where she served as Marketing Director—leading brand positioning, communications, and public relations to elevate the company’s profile as a design-forward innovator in the commercial textiles space. She then joined Knoll Textiles as Marketing Director, where she upheld the brand’s legacy for seven years. Most recently, she served as Director of Business Development at Maharam. In 2020, she was honored by Interior Design magazine with a Best of Year award for “Best In-House Marketer.” Now at Ultrafabrics, Ollivier draws on this expertise to further strengthen the brand’s client engagement and market impact.

“I joined Ultrafabrics because the brand is a rare blend of luxury and performance, grounded in a commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship,” says Ollivier. “I was particularly drawn to its Japanese artisanal manufacturing process, human-centered design ethos, and dedication to purposeful innovation. The emphasis on haptics and performance speaks to the future of materials. I was also struck by the company’s collaborative and respectful culture—something I value deeply. My goal with Ultrafabrics is to help our valued clients differentiate their products and build meaningful brand experiences.”

In her new role as Senior Director of Trade Marketing, Ollivier’s focus is on enhancing the sales experience through strategic, brand-driven marketing across all eleven vertical markets. She will collaborate closely with the sales team to identify and engage high-value accounts through tailored messaging, compelling storytelling, and impactful campaigns. Ollivier will also lead content development and brand messaging across multiple channels, ensuring a consistent and inspiring brand voice.

“We are thrilled to welcome Caroline to the Ultrafabrics team, as her unique blend of design expertise and strategic marketing leadership will be instrumental in deepening our relationships with clients across our key markets,” says Sergio Prosperino, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Brand at Ultrafabrics. “Caroline brings a great understanding of how to translate brand values into meaningful experiences. Her thoughtful approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation, performance, and sustainability.”

Ollivier looks forward to her new role and is particularly interested in the evolving narrative around sustainability, especially as it relates to high-performance materials. She is excited to explore how Ultrafabrics can continue to push the boundaries of innovation and design in this space. To learn more about Ultrafabrics and its award-winning materials, visit ultrafabricsinc.com or @ultrafabrics_inc on Instagram.

Posted: July 11, 2025

Source: Ultrafabrics