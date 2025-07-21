TRSA Foundation Awards $2,500 Scholarships To Five Students From TRSA Member Families

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — July21, 2025 — Five outstanding students from across North America have been awarded $2,500 Merit-Based College/Technical Institution Scholarships by TRSA’s foundation, the Textile Rental Education and Research Trust. Open to full-time employees of TRSA member companies and their immediate family members, the scholarship program supports academic achievement by helping fund tuition at accredited colleges, universities and technical schools.

Meet the 2025 scholarship recipients:

Blake Alberda, son of Aron Alberda, Business Performance Director at K-Bro Linen Systems Inc., is entering the University of Alberta to study Business and Law. He recently graduated magna cum laude from high school, where he was a student leader and accomplished athlete—serving as assistant captain of the ice hockey team, coaching junior hockey and playing on the soccer and volleyball teams.

Amanda Ciardullo, daughter of Jennifer Ciardullo, Director, Human Resources at Unitex Healthcare Laundry Services, is pursuing a dual degree in Economics and Political Science at Texas Tech University, with plans to graduate in 2028. During her first year, she earned President’s List honors for academic excellence. A dedicated volunteer with a passion for making a difference, Amanda has achieved the rank of Ambassador Girl Scout—the highest honor in Girl Scouts.

Michael Manes, son of Kelly Milbrandt, Assistant Controller at Wildman Uniform & Linen, is entering Indiana University Bloomington to study Intelligent Systems Engineering. A recognized scholar-athlete, in high school Michael earned Academic All-State honors in cross-country running, was named a Rising Star of Indiana for academic excellence and was recognized as a Commended Student by the National Merit Scholarship Foundation.

Keegan McKillip began his journey at Felins USA Inc.—where his father, Joe McKillip, serves as Regional & Automation Sales Manager—as a production intern after his sophomore year of high school. He later advanced to the Technical Service Department through the Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship program. Now a high school graduate, Keegan is pursuing an associate degree in Robotics and Automation Engineering Technology at Waukesha County Technical College while continuing to support the Felins team.

Carlos Munar, Jr., son of Carlos Munar, Regional Service Director at Nixon Medical, is entering the University of Delaware-Newark to study Computer Engineering. In high school, he was a distinguished honor roll student and active member of the National Economics Challenge club.

“This scholarship program is one way the TRSA Foundation gives back and supports our members,” said Joseph Ricci, TRSA President and CEO. “It helps employees and their families to keep learning, growing and moving forward—an exciting step toward what’s next. Congratulations to this year’s recipients—we wish every applicant continued success.”

The Textile Rental Education and Research Trust is dedicated to advancing industry education, research and professional development. Funded by donations from TRSA members, the foundation has helped support more than 30 internships and awarded over 15 scholarships to employees of TRSA operator and supplier partner companies and their families. It has also supported important research initiatives, including the Global Textile Services Market Analysis produced with the Economist Intelligence Unit, and an upcoming economic impact study from Oxford Economics, set to be released later this year.

Posted: July 21, 2025

Source: TRSA