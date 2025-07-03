Leadership Change In Durst Group’s Business Unit Graphics: Johann Strozzega Appointed Director Global Sales Graphics

BRIXEN, Italy — July 2, 2025 — Digital printing and production systems provider, Durst Group, has appointed Johann Strozzega as Director Global Sales Graphics. Strozzega succeeds Christian Harder, who has served as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) with overall sales responsibility for all business units of Durst Group since 2021 and who also headed the Business Unit Graphics. With the official handover to Johann Strozzega, an important step has been taken in the strategic development of the global sales organization.

“In recent months, I had the privilege of mentoring Johann. Our long-standing and successful collaboration in the Ceramic Printing segment has shown me early on that he has the strategic instinct and leadership skills to further expand our market share in Graphics,” explains Christian Harder, Chief Sales Officer of Durst Group. “This move allows me to focus even more strongly on group-wide strategic topics in the future – and to prepare the next growth steps together with our business units.”

Continuity in Collaboration – Clear Perspective for the Future

Christian Harder and Johann Strozzega share a long and successful history of collaboration, particularly in the Ceramic Printing market segment of the Durst Group. This shared history creates a foundation of trust for a seamless transition and consistent strategic development.

“It is a great honor for me to take on this responsible leadership role. I thank Christian for his support and trust – and Christoph Gamper for the opportunity to shape this role in such an important market segment. Together with my team, I will do everything to further expand our strong market position and actively contribute to the global growth of Durst Group,” says Johann Strozzega, new Director Global Sales Graphics.

Strong Leadership – Strategic Focus

With this new appointment, Durst Group is strengthening its leadership structure in a key business area and laying the foundation for sustainable international growth. The company’s management sees this as a clear signal of continuity, customer focus, and future security:

“With Johann Strozzega, we are bringing an experienced manager with a strategic compass to the top. My thanks go to Christian Harder – for his strong commitment and for actively shaping this transition. We do not fill leadership roles based on status but on substance and future viability – for our customers and the sustainable success of Durst Group,” says Christoph Gamper, CEO and co-owner of Durst Group.

Posted: July 3, 2025

Source: The Durst Group