bluesign® Celebrates 25 Years With A Message From Daniel Rüfenacht, CEO Of bluesign®

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland — July 23, 2025 — “25 years ago, bluesign was born out of a bold idea, that sustainability could be embedded into the DNA of product creation. Twenty-five years later, we are proud to be a beacon of trust, innovation, and responsibility, and to partner with industry leaders worldwide in building a more sustainable future together.

“2024 marked another successful year for bluesign System Partner companies and bluesign overall. Adverse impacts were reduced across our manufacturing partner companies for another consecutive year, and the number of companies that are part of our ecosystem has increased; so has the number of approved bluesign articles and products.”

“This is a testimony to the effectiveness of the bluesign total solution approach, working with 900+ partners along the various stages of textile production, from chemical suppliers to fashion brands and retailers, to enable the production of safer and cleaner products for the planet and its people.

“While we increased our external outreach, 2024 also witnessed internal changes within bluesign, setting us up to better serve our customer needs. Coming close together with our parent company, stems from the same purpose. Together with SGS, by reaching out to over a thousand brands, we are driving a transformative shift that is defining the future of textile production and creating lasting value for people and the planet.

“Against the backdrop of the urgency of the climate crisis but also economic and political instability, focusing on where one can have the most impact on sustainability is essential, and primary data and information to that end are necessary. bluesign is the gold standard in the market for exactly that. The assessments and improvement roadmaps we offer to textile manufacturers, chemical suppliers and fashion brands that are part of our network enable sustainability, safety and integrity across the textile value chain.

“Additionally, transparency and accountability in the industry are more important than ever with the increase in regulatory requirements across the European Union and more globally, but equally in the face of changing consumer expectations towards more sustainable purchases.

“I would like to conclude by thanking bluesign employees and our System Partner companies in making, every day, our vision of a safer and better planet a reality. I look forward to new partners joining us in our mission to create a world where textiles enrich lives without compromising health or the environment.”

— Daniel Rüfenacht, CEO of bluesign®

Posted: July 24, 2025

Source: bluesign®