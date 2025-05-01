Improving Productivity And Efficiency (IPE) Taps Industry Veteran Dan Teel To Expand Sales Of Manufacturing Solutions

GREENVILLE, S.C. — April 29, 2025 — — IPE, experts in Improving the Productivity and Efficiency of apparel, furniture, and other labor-intensive manufacturers, announces the appointment of Danny (Dan) Teel as an Independent Sales Consultant for the North and Central American apparel and related sewn products industries.

Mr. Teel brings over 25 years of relevant industry experience as a manufacturing executive, operations director, plant manager, engineer, and consultant for leading brands, including Brooks Brothers, Valley Forge Flag, Fox River Mills, and others. His experience with incentive payroll, engineering, shop floor control, and other manufacturing solutions uniquely qualifies him to help diverse manufacturers realize the far-ranging benefits of IPE’s daily (IP-Batch™) and advanced real-time (IP-Realtime™) systems.

In his new role, Dan will also leverage his deep industry experience to offer focused engineering services to prospective and new clients, enabling them to accelerate the time required to achieve maximum benefits from IPE solutions.

“We are excited to have Dan representing IPE and our solutions,” said IPE Founder & Managing Partner Brad Mikes. “Along with achieving legendary results in his prior corporate and consulting roles, he shares our customer-centric culture. We look forward to him expanding sales and empowering clients to achieve the full power of our systems.”

“I am pleased with the opportunity to work with IPE and my current and future industry friends,” added Dan Teel. “I am confident in my ability to help clients and contribute to IPE’s success. I look forward to continuing my career-long support for the sewn products industry in this hemisphere”.

Posted: May 1, 2025

Source: IPE – Improving Productivity and Efficiency