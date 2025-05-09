Bianca Mannini Joins The Bureau of International Recycling Secretariat In Brussels As New Trade And Environment Officer

BRUSSELS — May 8, 2025 — The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) is pleased to announce the arrival of a new member of staff, Ms Bianca Mannini, who joined the BIR Advocacy team on Tuesday, 6 May 2025.

With a background in political science, Bianca’s dedication to sustainability has been central to her career. She began in communications for bio-industries and climate/energy projects, gaining expertise in SDGs and the UNDP. She then founded a non-profit organisation in Italy to raise awareness against single-use plastics and encourage local/regional sustainable practices, collaborating with businesses and NGOs.

In the Netherlands, she managed projects focused on preventing plastic pollution and promoting circularity globally. Her experience in the plastics sector will be valuable for her work within BIR, where she will cover commodities such as paper, tyres/rubbers, textiles and plastics.

Originally from Italy, Bianca studied in Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands, which provided her with a strong international perspective in policy and environmental resource management, alongside fluency in English, French and Spanish.

Welcoming her to the BIR secretariat in Brussels, BIR Director General Arnaud Brunet comments: “Bianca’s expertise and commitment to sustainability make her a valuable addition to our advocacy team. We are very pleased to have her join BIR and are confident she will significantly contribute to our global efforts.”

BIR members will be able to meet Bianca in person at the upcoming World Recycling Convention in Valencia.

Posted: May 9, 2025

Source: The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)