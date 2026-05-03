CPM|CROWN Expands Offering With Full Line Of Conveyor Solutions

BLAINE, MN — April 30, 2026 — CPM|Crown today announced the expansion of its industry-leading equipment and service offering to include a full portfolio of conveyor solutions, strengthening CPM|Crown’s ability to deliver integrated, end-to-end systems, and providing oilseed processors with a single, trusted partner for system design, equipment and lifecycle support.

With the addition of conveyor systems, CPM|Crown now delivers a true one-stop solution for crush, proteins and specialty facilities.

Purpose-built for the demanding environments of oilseed processing, the new conveyor portfolio includes a full range of robust solutions designed to support every stage of material handling:

Chain drag conveyors — including vapor-tight drag conveyors for solvent-handling environments and horizontal loop conveyors for continuous material flow

— including vapor-tight drag conveyors for solvent-handling environments and horizontal loop conveyors for continuous material flow Bucket elevators — belt and chain configurations for efficient, high-capacity vertical transport

— belt and chain configurations for efficient, high-capacity vertical transport Screw conveyors — including plug, tubular and U-Trough designs for controlled conveying, feeding and discharge

— including plug, tubular and U-Trough designs for controlled conveying, feeding and discharge Belt conveyors — from single and triple roller systems to air-supported designs for long-distance, high-capacity transport

“For more than 75 years, CPM|Crown has been at the forefront of designing and engineering oilseed processing facilities,” said Kris Knudson, President. “Expanding into conveyor systems is a natural evolution of our business, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

By sourcing equipment from a single provider, customers can reduce complexity, improve coordination and achieve cost efficiencies across their projects. CPM|Crown’s integrated approach ensures processers benefit from the highest quality engineering standards and best-in-class delivery performance, with systems designed for long-term reliability and serviceability to help minimize downtime over the life of the equipment.

One call. End-to-end support.

In addition to equipment, CPM|Crown supports oilseed producers through Lifecycle360™, a comprehensive, single-source support program. From pre-engineering through long-term operation, Lifecycle360 connects customers to a global service network and strategic parts inventory to help minimize downtime and keep operations running at peak performance.

“With CPM|Crown, customers gain more than equipment,” said Knudson. “They gain a partner that’s fully committed to their long-term success.”

For more information, visit OneCPM.com

Posted: May 3, 2026

Source: CPM Holdings, Inc.