Hyosung TNC To Be A Principal Sponsor Of 2026 Global Fashion Summit

SOEUL, South Korea— April 30, 2026 — Hyosung TNC, a complete sustainable textile solution provider and largest manufacturer of elastane by market share, is proud to be a Principal Sponsor of 2026 Global Fashion Summit taking place 5–7 May 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark, where it will share developments with the production of its innovative BIO Elastane at the company’s new fully integrated bio-based production system in Vietnam.

Presented by Global Fashion Agenda, the Summit convenes leaders from across the fashion value chain to drive collective action on the industry’s most pressing priorities. Under the theme ‘Building Resilient Futures’, the 2026 edition reflects a pivotal moment for fashion as supply chains evolve and regulatory and cultural expectations shift. It calls on leaders to strengthen their capacity to adapt and to help shape systems that are collaborative, responsive, and prepared for long term progress.

“At a moment when the industry is moving from commitments to action, Hyosung TNC offers something beyond a material; a scalable, system designed to make bio-based the new baseline, not the exception,” said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Hyosung TNC Marketing and Sustainability Director – Textiles. “We are excited to share how our Bio Elastane can be the solution to brands’ bio transition, powered by sugarcane at the 2026 Global Fashion Summit.”

Hyosung Bio Elastane – Your bio transition, powered by sugarcane

Fashion has long relied on fossil-based materials to deliver the performance consumers expect. Changing that requires more than intention, it requires infrastructure.

Hyosung TNC is building that infrastructure. As the world’s largest elastane manufacturer by market share, the company has committed $1 billion to establishing the first fully integrated bio-based production system of its kind: from sugarcane to Hyosung TNC’s Bio-BDO, Bio-PTMG, and ultimately Bio Elastane, all within a single, connected value chain.

Sugarcane marks a new chapter in bio-based material innovation. As the industry pushes further into renewable feedstocks, sugarcane represents where that journey is heading, a crop with established large-scale agricultural systems and strong carbon reduction potential. Hyosung TNC’s sugarcane feedstock is verified through the VIVE platform.

For brands, this translates to something rare in sustainable sourcing, a bio-based elastane that performs without compromise. Hyosung Bio Elastane delivers the same durability, stretch, and recovery demanded by activewear, sportswear, and compression applications while supporting meaningful reductions in carbon footprint.

As principal sponsor of Global Fashion Summit, Hyosung TNC will be involved in roundtable and panel discussions along with having a stand in the DR Concert Hall.

Additionally, the company will be featured in the Fashion Redressed II Series, produced for Hyosung TNC by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions and presented by Global Fashion Agenda at the Global Fashion Summit.

Fashion Redressed II

Building on the global success of the first series, Fashion Redressed II is the second iteration of the branded content series, presented by the Global Fashion Agenda and produced for GFA by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, exploring how the fashion industry is being reimagined from the inside out. The series follows the innovators, workers and entrepreneurs across the globe asking what it would take to do things differently.

From factory floors in Bangladesh and Honduras to a ceramicist’s studio in North London and a sugarcane field in Brazil, these stories reveal a changing industry and the people within it who are, in myriad ways, trying to realise that change. Through intimate, hopeful films, Fashion Redressed II invites audiences to meet the people who are trying to find exciting and unexpected solutions to some of the industries greatest challenges.

“We are delighted to be a part Fashion Redressed II Series produced for Hyosung TNC by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions and presented by Global Fashion Agenda,” said Whitmarsh-Knight. The series spans the globe and meets the people at the heart of a fashion world we don’t often see. With stories ranging from bio-based material innovations and improving working conditions for garment workers, to fashion supply chain risks and the work it takes to keep brand heritage and tradition alive.”

The official video can be viewed at www.fashionredressed.com

Posted: May 3, 2026

Source: Hyosung TNC