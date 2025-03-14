Global Shop Solutions Chief Technology Officer Achieves 20 Years of Service

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — March 13, 2025 — Employee longevity is a rarity in the software and technology industry, making it all the more remarkable when a seasoned leader reaches a major milestone. Global Shop Solutions, a leading ERP software provider for manufacturers worldwide, proudly celebrates the 20-year anniversary of John Davis, chief technology officer (CTO). Over the past two decades, Davis has played a pivotal role in driving innovation, mentoring the next generation of talent, and ensuring ERP software remains an indispensable tool for manufacturers.

Davis began his manufacturing career working with a company that used Global Shop Solutions ERP software in their business. He found the work challenging and rewarding, and it wasn’t long before he joined the company’s Research and Development (R&D) department, where he began developing customizations he previously implemented as a customer.

One of his early customizations, the shipping integration with UPS and FedEx, still makes shipping easier for customers 20 years later. He was also involved in developing the Global Application Builder (GAB) SDK that continues to allow ERP users to tailor screens and create applications specific to their manufacturing processes.

“Producing ERP software for manufacturers is a complex and always evolving business,” said Dusty Alexander, president and CEO of Global Shop Solutions. “We had the good fortune of John working with our ERP system in so many ways as a customer that he quickly evolved into a brilliant software engineer. He comes up with very practical solutions that help manufacturers achieve their goals, simplify operations and make their daily jobs easier.”

As the years passed, John served in many different capacities, including analyst/programmer, team lead, and manager of the R&D’s infrastructure team. His excellent programming, networking, and all-around technical knowledge have played a key role in shaping the ERP software to meet the current and future needs of manufacturers.

In 2021 Davis was promoted to CTO where he has been instrumental in helping the company transition to a new backend database, a vital step in supporting customers as they take advantage of the increasing role the ‘Internet of Things’ plays in the manufacturing industry.

According to Alexander, “As CTO, John represents the face of our technology and helps define the standard for technical excellence we hold ourselves to. We wouldn’t be where we are today without him.”

“I’ve spent 20 years at Global Shop Solutions because it’s the environment where I thrive,” Davis said. “The culture, the people, and the commitment to innovation make it the perfect place.”

Posted March 13, 2025

Source: Global Shop Solutions