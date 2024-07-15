Alchemie Technology Launches New Taiwan Office And Expands Executive Team

CAMBRIDGE, England — July 15, 2024 — Alchemie Technology, a clean-tech digital textile dyeing company headquartered in England, has today announced the opening of a new Taiwan office. This strategic expansion allows Alchemie to better serve its customer base in Taiwan by providing local support for servicing and commissioning. Taiwan is a major textile hub in the Asia-Pacific region, with its industry placing a strong emphasis on R&D to foster innovation in new materials and textile technologies.

In addition to the new Alchemie Taiwan operations, the company has ambitious plans to establish operations in Bangladesh and Turkey for cotton dyeing, as well as in Central America and Portugal for both polyester and cotton. These expansions will further enhance Alchemie’s global footprint and its ability to deliver sustainable textile solutions worldwide in the fight to significantly reduce the environmental impact of textile dyeing and finishing processes.

Despite significant strides, the fashion industry still faces substantial challenges in meeting its environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets. Upstream production accounts for over two-thirds of the industry’s carbon emissions, and the fashion sector is responsible for an estimated 10% of global carbon emissions. The world’s most influential fashion companies continue to rely heavily on fossil fuels for manufacturing, with a troubling lack of progress and action toward decarbonizing their supply chains.

Earlier this year, Alchemie launched its Endeavour low-carbon digital textile dyeing production and officially opened its first in-market production and demonstration facility in Taiwan, dedicated to dyeing woven polyester. Both initiatives represented significant milestones in Alchemie’s scaling-up journey. Alchemie’s Endeavour digital dyeing production process reduces the carbon footprint of dyeing by up to 85 percent, eliminating up to 95 percent of wastewater and decreasing the required amount of chemicals by up to 30 percent.

Following the establishment of its Taiwan operations, Alchemie has expanded its executive team with the addition of Ryan Chen as COO Asia. Ryan brings over 20 years of experience in the textile industry, covering roles from first-line production to global innovation management. In 2015, he founded JouJouFish, earning the Eco-Performance Award in 2018 and helping the brand achieve ISPO Gold Winner status in 2020. He also co-founded Green Theme Technology in 2017 and JSRTex Group in 2020.

Dr. Alan Hudd, founder and CEO of Alchemie Technology, said: “Ryan’s extensive experience and dedication to sustainability align perfectly with our mission to revolutionise textile dyeing and finishing processes. Under his leadership, we are confident in our ability to scale operations and make a substantial positive impact on the environment.”

Posted: July 15, 2024

Source: Alchemie Technology