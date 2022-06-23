Schoeller Textil Names Mark Pikaart Western Regional Sales Manager, North America

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — June 23, 2022 — Schoeller Textil AG, the global textile solutions brand dedicated to innovating technical fabrics and smart textile finishing technologies for more than 150 years, announces that Mark Pikaart has joined its North America team as the Western Regional Sales Manager.

Pikaart, based in Southern California, comes to Schoeller with a vast history of experience in the outdoor industry, including specialty retail, sales management, marketing and product line management. Pikaart spent the past 7 years at Deckers Brands, where he served as product line manager for the Teva and UGG brands. Prior to that, he worked as a product marketing manager and key accounts manager for Wolverine Worldwide. Pikaart will work closely with Schoeller Textil USA President Stephen Kerns, who is based in the Schoeller North America headquarters in Newburyport, Mass.

“Mark’s understanding of not only sales but also product line management and marketing brings a deep and dynamic level of insight and customer service to our brand partners,” said Kerns. “He has enthusiastically dived into managing our many accounts in the Western Region, and we’re looking forward to continuing to cultivate and foster long-term Schoeller partnership throughout North America together.”

Pikaart lives in Ventura, Calif., with his wife, dog and cat. He is a dedicated trail runner and loves to hike, camp and explore the outdoors,

Source: Schoeller Textil AG