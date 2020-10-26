eCapital Corp. Names Charles Sheppard As Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI — October 26, 2020 — eCapital Corp. (“eCapital”), a alternative finance provider in North America, today announced that Charles Sheppard, formerly president of the eCapital Freight Factoring Division, has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of eCapital Corp. In this new role, Charles will oversee both the eCapital Freight Factoring and eCapital Commercial Finance divisions, ensuring the company has unified leadership and is well-equipped to continue to scale and further establish itself as a leader in alternative finance.

As COO, Charles will also lead the newly formed corporate-level Marketing and IT departments, enabling the company to build its best-in-class technology infrastructure and providing the marketing resources needed to create a world-class eCapital brand for investors and clients. As a founding shareholder of Accutrac (now eCapital), and with more than 25 years of senior management experience, Charles is well-equipped to build out eCapital’s operations as it grows into a leader providing alternative finance solutions across many industries including transportation, staffing, manufacturing, apparel and others.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Sheppard to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer for eCapital Corp.,” said Marius Silvasan, chief executive officer, eCapital. “With this move, the entire eCapital family will benefit from consolidated and highly focused leadership, allowing us to optimize operations and drive efficiencies across all divisions.”

Marius continued, “With the consolidation of the eCapital brand and acquisitions of several companies over the past four years including Accutrac, Bibby Financial Services, Gerber Finance, Inc., Paragon Financial Group, Prosperity Funding and the REV Finance Group factoring portfolio, there is a need for integration and unification within the company. Charles will execute on the vision of the company as we gain a stronger foothold in the commercial finance industry.”

“Over the past several years, our organization has been growing and evolving quite rapidly,” said Charles Shepard, chief operating officer of eCapital. “We are at a critical moment in the company’s history, and I am excited to take on this role. Centralizing eCapital’s Marketing and IT departments allows us to elevate our brand even further. We have the teams and the talent in place to take advantage of market opportunities ahead.”

