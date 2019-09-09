Grant Fitz Hired As EFI’s New Chief Financial Officer

FREMONT, Calif.— September 9, 2019 — Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has named veteran tech finance executive Grant Fitz as its new chief financial officer. Fitz replaces long-time EFI executive Marc Olin, who will assume the COO role at EFI. Fitz, who assumes his new CFO duties today, brings nearly 30 years of financial and operational experience overseeing accounting, business support, and financial planning and analysis in the print marketing, tech and automotive fields.

“Having worked with Grant at Xerox, I know him to be a thoughtful and insightful executive and a dynamic, resourceful CFO,” said EFI Chairman and CEO Jeff Jacobson. “I am excited to have him join our team to establish new financial strategies that give us the ability to drive deeper engagement and even stronger innovation in our customer offerings.

“I also wish to express my appreciation to Marc – one of the longest-serving members of EFI’s senior leadership team,” Jacobson continued. “He steered the company’s finances and helped shape strategy through an extended growth period. I look forward to working closely with Marc into the future in his COO role.”

Fitz has a proven track record as a talented and strategic finance leader. He comes to EFI from Valassis, a leading print and digital marketing technology and consumer engagement company, where he also served as the CFO. Prior to that, he was the corporate vice president and CFO at Xerox® Technology.

Fitz also held a number of senior leadership positions at General Motors, both in Europe and the United States, and served as GM’s first chief risk officer. He also worked as the senior vice president and CFO of Nexteer Automotive, a global automotive steering systems company.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University. Fitz also serves as a board member for Blink Charging.

Source: Electronics For Imaging Inc. (EFI™)