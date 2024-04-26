Lenzing Honours Early Stage Researchers With The Young Scientist Award

Lenzing, Austria — April 26, 2024 — The Lenzing Group, a supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, is presenting the Lenzing Young Scientist Award at the Dornbin Global Fiber Congress (GFC) from 11 to 13 September 2024 for bachelor and master students who are working on innovative solutions to ecological challenges in the fiber and textile industry. The application deadline is 30 June 2024 and the winning project will receive prize money of EUR 5,000.

For the third time, the Lenzing Group is honouring young researchers with the Lenzing Young Scientist Award for excellent research work in the field of fibers and textiles. The Dornbirn-GFC, as a platform for the international exchange of experience in the field of fibers, offers an ideal stage for the research competition. Bachelor’s and master’s degree students can submit their scientific work in the categories “Fashion and Circular Economy”, “Alternative Raw Materials” and “Textile Recycling” as well as in the field of “New Fiber Technologies” and face a jury of renowned experts from the industry. The aim is to promote students who inspire the industry with their research results and to create a platform for networking with the textile and fiber industry.

“Lenzing has been an innovation leader in sustainably produced cellulose fibers for decades and is therefore at the forefront of change. Our mission is to shape a legacy for future generations. By encouraging young scientists, we support ground-breaking ideas and new thinking to solve the problems of today. Because we know that every small step forward, every new invention, is a step towards a greener tomorrow,” says Gert Kroner, Vice President Global Research at the Lenzing Group.

Austrian Fibers Institute as organizer of the Dornbirn GFC

For the 63rd time, the Austrian Fiber Institute is organizing the Dornbirn Fiber Congress on a non-profit basis and will provide the setting for the presentation of the Young Scientist Award from 11 to 13 September 2024. The Austrian Fiber Institute, based in Vienna, was founded in 1960 by fiber producers and the Austrian textile industry to promote the market launch of fibers and their products. The Fiber Institute also offers the opportunity to exchange information and experience about fibers and supports contact with educational institutions. The GFC focuses on an international exchange of experience in close coordination with the umbrella organisation CIRFS, Brussels, and deals with topics relevant to the future, including fiber innovations, sustainability and the circular economy.

Applicants for the Young Scientist Award have the opportunity to submit their work (theses, papers, etc.) in English from May 01, 2024 to June 30, 2024 to the following e-mail address: YSA2024@lenzing.com. Further information can be found online at lenzing.com/young-scientist-award and in the document “YSA2024_SubmissionRequirements” at lenzing.com/fileadmin/content/PDF/03_Forschung_u_Entwicklung/EN/YSA2024-submission- requirements-EN.pdf.

Posted: April 26, 2024

Source: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft