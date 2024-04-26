Officina39 At Kingpins Amsterdam With Its Technologies And Collaborations To Make Denim Easier

BIELLA, Italy — April 24, 2024 — Officina39, the Italian pioneer in sustainable chemical solutions for the textile industry, introduced EASYNDIGO at Kingpins Amsterdam. This latest innovation is reshaping the narrative of indigo with an advanced chemical package that simplifies dyeing raw garments in this iconic color. In a perfect blend of tradition and innovation, EASYNDIGO offers a two-phase approach based on the Pull&Push Mechanism:

1° step

The Pull mechanism works on raw garments to PULL indigo onto the fibers, using a special wetting and leveling agent called DETERWET EASYNDIGO, which acts as a solubilizer, ensures reproducibility and low-foaming, reducing dye migration during drying. It also involves the dispersing agent DISPERSOLO EASYNDIGO, effective for its diffusion-accelerating properties, which allows for a reduction in time and temperature of the dyeing process without compromising lightfastness.

2° step

The Push mechanism works on dye bath to PUSH the indigo into the fibers using an innovative compound named BASE EASYNDIGO and pre-reduced indigo DenimBlu30 by BluConnection. This method achieves a bright and deep indigo color, improves wash and rubbing fastness, enhances levelness, and is formaldehyde-free.

This innovative chemical package maximizes its effect in combination with Tonello’s DyeMate technology. The partnership between the two Italian companies encapsulates a shared passion for indigo, having combined their efforts to develop this innovative chemical and technological dyeing process.

“R&D is like a marathon”, states Andrea Venier – Managing Director Officina39, “We are proud to have reached this innovation on garment dyeing. In today’s so complex and challenging business environment, partnering for innovation is a strategic approach for Officina39. Therefore, we coupled our innovative EASYNDIGO chemical package with Dyemate technology by Tonello. Tonello is the global leader of garment machineries and technologies, with them we share values, principles, and efforts for a better fashion and denim industry. That’s why we joined efforts on this project. Together we unlocked the full potential of indigo garment dyeing”.

And Alice Tonello, Marketing and R&D Director at Tonello, shares and confirms this perspective: “Indigo dyeing isn’t just a process, it’s a journey of innovation, and at Tonello we’re proud to pioneer advancements that redefine the standards of garment dyeing. In this sense, collaborations are extremely important. That’s why we’ve joined forces with a partner like Officina39, whose EASYNDIGO chemical package perfectly complements our DyeMate technology. Together, we’re not only pushing boundaries but also opening up new possibilities and shaping the very essence of the industry”.

This collaboration finds a new expression in the DEEPINDIGO project by the Colombian Telariazul Re-Lab. A unique artistic project which dives headfirst into the world of indigo dyeing, revealing the potential of Officina39’s EASYNDIGO and Tonello’s DyeMate whilst following the brand mission of Re-using, Re-thinking and Re-building.

Many more colors are easier with RecycromTM Ready to Dye.

Indigo was not the only thing on show in Amsterdam, as the collection presented by Officina39 explored a much wider range of colors, for denim and the whole fashion sector. It’s the kaleidoscopic power of RecycromTM Ready to Dye, a range of 15 ready in stock colors obtained from a minimum of 65% recycled textile pre- and post-consumer materials. Officina39 offers brands the possibility to choose and create their own solution from a standard color card, a palette of darker and brighter shades, guaranteeing a true upcycling of textile waste without any chemical synthesis.

Trustainable Vintage, eco-efficiency meets denim heritage.

Not only upcycling. Another cornerstone of Officina39’s mission is to reproduce classic looks and effects whilst saving considerable resources. Trustainable Vintage, debuted at Kingpins.

This innovative range reinterprets the essence of Officina39’s Trustainable concept, ensuring an authentic look, while reducing energy consumption and use of hazardous chemicals, leading to significant advances in water conservation. It is rooted in Officina39’s Aqualess Mission and marks the debut of a new technology that enriches this range even more: Aqualess All-In-One, a 100% pumice stone replacement and water free enzyme “all-in-one” product.

The tech-artistry of Pixel Art.

Inspired by the indigenous painting techniques of Australian Aboriginals, Pixel Art by Officina39 is a testament to the beauty of merging art with technology. It is a special technique that gives space to two-dimensional dot graphics that are used as building blocks to make larger abstract scenes, through the use of shape and distortion.

Nature-inspired capsule collections.

The fair also served as a platform for Officina39 to unveil its latest collaborations:

The ECLECTIC NOMAD capsule collection, a result of the partnership with SFI and Artistic Milliners, is a celebration of nature’s own processes of weathering and wear through sun and water effects. Officina39’s state-of-the-art technologies like Aqualess Mission, Smart Bleach, Remover IND/J-N, Oz-One Powder, RecycromTM Ready To Dye, have been leveraged to craft a worn, warped and distinctive collection that bears the authentic mark of time and the impact of natural elements.

At Kingpins Amsterdam a garment collection debuted that marries Blueconnection’s Nature Conscious Dyeing process (NCD – process) with Officina39’s novel applications and better chemicals. This fusion results in a series of garments that bear a unique vintage soul, characterized by special abrasion effects and high contrast visuals.

Posted: April 26, 2024

Source: Officina39 Srl