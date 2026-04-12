Next Generation BLUESIL™ TCS 7544 Textile Coating Solution Raises The Bar For Fire Safety With Euroclass A1/A2 Compliance

LYON, France — April 9, 2026 — Elkem Silicones introduces BLUESIL™ TCS 7544, a new silicone solution for coated textiles requiring compliance with EN 13501‑1 Euroclass A1/A2. The new material delivers high performance for advanced architectural textiles requiring enhanced fire safety, supported by long term durability, resistance to UV and weather exposure, mechanical stability at high temperatures, and reduced smoke emission.

“BLUESIL™ TCS 7544 sets a new benchmark for fire performance in silicone-coated textiles,” said Claire Lacroix, business development manager for Textile Coating. “It combines enhanced fire safety with durability and processing ease, giving manufacturers a reliable path to meet increasing regulatory expectations while supporting long term performance in advanced textile applications.”

The innovation comes at a time when silicone‑coated textiles are increasingly required in construction and public‑infrastructure projects to meet EN 13501‑1 Euroclass A1/A2, the highest fire‑performance classifications for non‑combustible or very low‑combustible products.

The material is formulated to deliver low combustibility and minimize heat release, with performance verified through EN 1716 PCS calorimetric analysis. Testing shows that the material reduces heat release by approximately 20 percent compared with standard fire‑resistant silicone coatings, demonstrating its ability to lower the calorific contribution of the coating layer—often the primary source of combustibility within textile composite systems.

BLUESIL™ TCS 7544 is an off white, pigment addable coating based on a two-component polyaddition system. It features a 10:1 mixing ratio, ensuring easy mixing, straightforward handling, and adjustable curing speed. Its long pot life (>24 hours at 23°C) offers strong process flexibility, while an optimized 45,000 mPa·s viscosity enables easy pumping and low coat weights. Fast cure in around 3 minutes at 150°C supports fast and efficient crosslinking for high‑throughput, consistent manufacturing.

BLUESIL™ TCS 7544 is now available for sampling, to allow coated textiles manufacturers to address current and emerging fire safety expectations with greater consistency.

Elkem will participate in the Techtextil Expo in Frankfurt, Germany, from April 21 to 24. Visitors are invited to meet our experts in Hall 11, Stand E70, and discover Elkem’s wide range of silicone coatings and ongoing developments in high performance textile materials.

Posted: April 12, 2026

Source: Elkem Silicones, the silicone-manufacturing division of Elkem ASA