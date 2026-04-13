AGY And SAERTEX Announce Development Of Advanced S-2 Glass® Non-Crimp Fabrics For High-Performance Composite Applications

AIKEN, S.C. & SAERBECK, Germany — April 8, 2026 — AGY, a global supplier of specialty glass fiber reinforcements, and SAERTEX, manufacturer of multiaxial non-crimp fabrics (NCF), today announced a joint development focused on the use of AGY’s high-strength S-2 Glass® fiber in SAERTEX engineered non-crimp fabric architectures.

This collaboration combines AGY’s next-generation S-2 Glass reinforcement with SAERTEX’s tailored multiaxial NCF technology to deliver lightweight, high-strength composite solutions for aerospace, defense, industrial, and advanced mobility applications.

SAERTEX non-crimp fabrics are designed with precisely aligned fiber orientations and optimized surface weights to maximize load performance while reducing component weight and layer count, enabling improved mechanical efficiency and lower manufacturing cost.

By integrating AGY’s S-2 Glass® fiber, known for its exceptional tensile strength, impact resistance, and fatigue performance, the companies are developing reinforcement systems that provide:

Higher specific strength and stiffness for weight-critical structures

Improved impact and damage tolerance compared to conventional glass systems

Optimized multiaxial load paths through tailored NCF architectures

Compatibility with infusion, RTM, prepreg, compression, and pultrusion processes

“This development represents a significant step forward in expanding the performance envelope of glass-fiber-based composites,” said Patrick Hunter, Chief Commercial Officer & President of AGY. “Combining S-2 Glass with SAERTEX’s advanced multiaxial fabric design enables lightweight solutions that can compete in applications traditionally reserved for higher-cost materials.”

“SAERTEX is committed to delivering tailor-made reinforcement systems that maximize structural efficiency and manufacturability,” said Christian Beckmann, CEO, SAERTEX. “The integration of AGY’s S-2 Glass fiber allows us to offer customers enhanced mechanical performance while maintaining the processing advantages of non-crimp fabrics.”

The jointly developed S-2 Glass NCF materials are being targeted for structural composite applications requiring high strength, impact resistance, and fatigue durability, including aerospace structures, defense systems, pressure vessels, and industrial components.

The companies are currently qualifying multiple multiaxial constructions, including unidirectional, biaxial, and quadriaxial formats, with customized fiber orientations to meet specific load-case requirements and manufacturing methods.

This collaboration reinforces both companies’ commitment to advancing cost-effective, high-performance composite materials and expanding the role of glass fiber in next-generation lightweight structures.

Posted: April 13, 2026

Source: AGY