UGA Research: Futuristic Fabric Could Make Your Clothes Smarter Than You

ATHENS, Ga. — March 6, 2026 — Researchers at the University of Georgia are exploring how the clothes people wear can potentially track and protect their health.

Smart textiles are fabrics that can monitor the body’s vitals and movement in real time. They’re flexible and lightweight, making them more comfortable to wear while moving.

The present publication focuses on MXenes, a class of two-dimensional, microscopic materials made from metals that can be coated or printed onto fabrics. The researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis of hundreds of published studies to examine the different properties of MXenes and how they could be used in smart textiles.

Unlike most smartwatches, smart textiles gain power through the sun. Although the materials become less effective when exposed to oxygen or water, this solar power could not only help the sensors work but also be used as a built-in power bank, the researchers said.

Not only can they detect body temperature, blood pressure and heart rate, he said, but they also help regulate body temperature and fend off bacteria. making them ideal for hospital settings. Wearers can not only track their health, but doctors and other health professionals could monitor a patient’s vitals and get alerts if the fabric detected irregularities.

“These MXene-based smart textiles can help prevent bacterial growth,” said Joyjit Ghosh, corresponding author of the study and a doctoral student in UGA’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences. “There is always a possibility of bacterial contamination with medical textiles. But if we use MXene-coated textile materials, we will get those antimicrobial properties, which are needed in hospitals.”

Posted: March 6, 2026

Source University of Georgia