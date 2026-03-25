INDA Applauds the U.S. Senate for Passage of the WIPPES Act (S. 1092)

WASHINGTON, DC — March 25, 2026 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, applauds the U.S. Senate for passing the Wastewater Infrastructure Pollution Prevention and Environmental Safety (WIPPES) Act (S. 1092).

The WIPPES Act, which creates national standards for “Do Not Flush” labeling for non-flushable wipes, cleared the Senate floor on March 22, 2026. The House version of the bill, H.R. 2269, previously passed the U.S. House on a voice vote in June 2025. The Senate version will now move back to the House for consideration.

This bipartisan legislation is intended to address the growing problem of sewer system clogs caused by improper disposal of consumer wipes that are not intended to be disposed of in toilets. This federal solution is the result of a years-long industry collaboration with wastewater operators, which has resulted in the passage of similar legislation in seven states. The WIPPES Act will create a national standard based on existing state laws to ensure non-flushable wipes will carry prominent “Do Not Flush” labeling on packaging.

“INDA has championed this legislation for the past several years, and we are encouraged to see it pass out of the Senate. With the House having passed its version of the bill last year, we now have more momentum behind this legislation than ever. We extend our thanks to the bill sponsors, our industry and wastewater partners, and INDA members as we take another step forward to make “Do Not Flush” labeling nationwide,” said Wes Fisher, Director of Government Affairs.

The WIPPES Act lead sponsors in the Senate are Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), and the companion bill was introduced in the House by Representative Lisa McClain (R-MI) and Representative Kevin Mullin (D-CA).

Posted: March 25, 2026

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry