INDA Announces Transition Of Chief Market And Industry Analyst Mark Snider

CARY, N.C.— March 4, 2026 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announces that Mark Snider, Chief Market & Industry Analyst, will be transitioning from his role as he prepares for a move to France.

Since joining INDA, Snider has served as a leading voice on market and industry dynamics, delivering data-driven insights and strategic analysis to support member decision-making and strengthen the association’s advocacy efforts. With more than 35 years of experience in nonwovens and engineered materials, he brought deep macroeconomic, industry, and segment-level expertise to the role, further enhancing INDA’s market intelligence capabilities.

“Mark has made a significant and lasting contribution to INDA and to the broader nonwovens industry,” said Tony Fragnito, President of INDA. “His analytical rigor, global perspective, and thoughtful interpretation of market forces have elevated the quality and relevance of the insights we provide to our members. Beyond his expertise, Mark has been a trusted colleague and valued member of our leadership team. We are deeply grateful for his impact and wish him continued success in this next chapter.”

Snider will continue to support the engineered fibers and fabrics sectors as a Technical Consultant, remaining actively engaged in the industry.

“While I am transitioning from my formal role at INDA, I am not stepping away from the industry that has been central to my professional life,” said Snider. “It has been a privilege to contribute to INDA’s mission and to collaborate with such a talented and dedicated community of professionals. I look forward to continuing to support industry growth and innovation in new capacities and to remaining connected with colleagues and partners around the world.”

Mark Snider can be reached at, marksnider@mindspring.com.

All INDA-related market research inquiries should be directed to Cindy Garcia, Sr. Market Research Analyst, cgarcia@inda.org

Posted: March 4, 2026

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry