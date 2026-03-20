EDANA Unveils Nominees For INDEX™26 Awards: Highlighting The Next Generation Of Nonwoven Excellence

BRUSSELS — MARCH 13, 2026 — EDANA is proud to unveil the highly anticipated nominees for the INDEX™26 Awards, the nonwoven industry’s highest accolade for technical and sustainable excellence.
Out of a record-breaking field of entries, these finalists represent the cutting edge of material science—from bio-based hygiene fibers and PFAS-free protective textiles to revolutionary water-filtration machinery.
Each nominee has been selected by a jury of industry experts for their ability to solve critical global challenges, including the transition to a circular economy and the pursuit of enhanced consumer performance.
- Nonwoven Roll Goods
- Lenzing – LENZING™ Dualwipe
- Magnera Corporation – Next-Gen Fluid Barrier Technology
- Woolchemy – neweFlex™ ADL
- Finished products made from, or incorporating nonwovens – Single-use application
- Corman – Organyc brand “Personalized Protection” Light Incontinence Pads
- Teknomelt Teknik Mensucat – Fibrasiv®
- Finished products made from, or incorporating nonwovens – Durable application
- Confitex Technology – Reusable Nonwoven Bed Pads
- DuPont Personal Protection – DuPont™ Tychem® 6000 SFR
- Pelsan Tekstil – Metabreathe™
- Raw materials or components of special relevance to the nonwovens and related converted products industry
- Bostik – Kizen™ Miles 9.0
- Fiberpartner – PolyPlant®
- The Lycra Company – LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber
- Innovation in machinery of special relevance to the nonwovens industry
- Kansan – KM Hydroentanglement Filtration System
- Teknoweb Converting – OCEAN – Converting technology for high-performance, low-impact underpads
- ZUIKO – Converting machine for recloseable baby diapers
The winners in each category will be announced during a special ceremony at the INDEX™26 exhibition, the world’s leading nonwovens event, which will take place on the first day of INDEX™26, Tuesday, 19 May at 10:30 CET, on the EDANA stand. These awards serve not only to honor the ingenious engineering of the finalists but also to provide a roadmap for the future of the entire nonwovens supply chain.
For more information on the nominees, please visit the official EDANA website:
https://www.edana.org/about-us/news/edana-unveils-nominees-for-index26-awards-highlighting-the-next-generation-of-nonwoven-excellence
To register for the upcoming exhibition, visit the official INDEX™26 website:
https://www.indexnonwovens.com/visit/visitor-registration/
Posted: March 20, 2026
Source: EDANA