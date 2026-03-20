EDANA Unveils Nominees For INDEX™26 Awards: Highlighting The Next Generation Of Nonwoven Excellence

BRUSSELS — MARCH 13, 2026 — EDANA is proud to unveil the highly anticipated nominees for the INDEX™26 Awards, the nonwoven industry’s highest accolade for technical and sustainable excellence.

Out of a record-breaking field of entries, these finalists represent the cutting edge of material science—from bio-based hygiene fibers and PFAS-free protective textiles to revolutionary water-filtration machinery.

Each nominee has been selected by a jury of industry experts for their ability to solve critical global challenges, including the transition to a circular economy and the pursuit of enhanced consumer performance.

Nonwoven Roll Goods

Lenzing – LENZING™ Dualwipe

– LENZING™ Dualwipe Magnera Corporation – Next-Gen Fluid Barrier Technology

– Next-Gen Fluid Barrier Technology Woolchemy – neweFlex™ ADL

Finished products made from, or incorporating nonwovens – Single-use application

Corman – Organyc brand “Personalized Protection” Light Incontinence Pads

– Organyc brand “Personalized Protection” Light Incontinence Pads Teknomelt Teknik Mensucat – Fibrasiv®

Finished products made from, or incorporating nonwovens – Durable application

Confitex Technology – Reusable Nonwoven Bed Pads

– Reusable Nonwoven Bed Pads DuPont Personal Protection – DuPont™ Tychem® 6000 SFR

– DuPont™ Tychem® 6000 SFR Pelsan Tekstil – Metabreathe™

Raw materials or components of special relevance to the nonwovens and related converted products industry

Bostik – Kizen™ Miles 9.0

– Kizen™ Miles 9.0 Fiberpartner – PolyPlant®

– PolyPlant® The Lycra Company – LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber

Innovation in machinery of special relevance to the nonwovens industry

Kansan – KM Hydroentanglement Filtration System

– KM Hydroentanglement Filtration System Teknoweb Converting – OCEAN – Converting technology for high-performance, low-impact underpads

– OCEAN – Converting technology for high-performance, low-impact underpads ZUIKO – Converting machine for recloseable baby diapers

The winners in each category will be announced during a special ceremony at the INDEX™26 exhibition, the world’s leading nonwovens event, which will take place on the first day of INDEX™26, Tuesday, 19 May at 10:30 CET, on the EDANA stand. These awards serve not only to honor the ingenious engineering of the finalists but also to provide a roadmap for the future of the entire nonwovens supply chain.

For more information on the nominees, please visit the official EDANA website:

https://www.edana.org/about-us/news/edana-unveils-nominees-for-index26-awards-highlighting-the-next-generation-of-nonwoven-excellence

To register for the upcoming exhibition, visit the official INDEX™26 website:

https://www.indexnonwovens.com/visit/visitor-registration/

Posted: March 20, 2026

Source: EDANA