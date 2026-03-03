Albany Engineered Composites Highlights Production-Ready Composite Manufacturing At JEC World 2026

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — March 3, 2026 — Albany Engineered Composites (AEC), a subsidiary of Albany International Corp., highlights its industrialized composite manufacturing capabilities and strategic mission focus ahead of JEC World 2026, taking place March 10–12 in Paris, France.

AEC continues to expand its role as a production-ready composite solutions partner as aerospace and defense programs demand higher production rates, improved performance and resilient supply chains. The company’s integrated suite of state-of-the art composite technologies and high-rate production capabilities support customers across commercial aerospace, defense, space and emerging Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) platforms.

AEC’s strategic mission focuses on three core areas: replacing legacy metallic components with high-performance composite structures; delivering composite solutions for extreme, high-temperature environments including turbine engines, solid rocket motors and hypersonic applications; and advancing sustainable aviation through next-generation composite blade, aeroengine and aerostructure technologies.

AEC exhibits at JEC World 2026 in Hall 6, Booth K24, where company leaders will discuss how industrialized composite manufacturing supports next-generation aerospace and defense programs.

Posted: March 3, 2026

Source: Albany Engineered Composites (AEC), a subsidiary of Albany International Corp.