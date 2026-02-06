Registration Now Open For Functional Fabric Fair Spring 2026 In Portland

NORWALK, CT — February 3, 2026 — Registration is now open for the Spring 2026 edition of Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®, taking place April 7–9, 2026 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.

The event will open with the Day 0 Sustainability Workshop on April 7, followed by two full days of exhibit hall sourcing and Expert Talks educational programming on April 8 and 9, bringing together designers, product developers and material decision-makers focused on performance, sustainability and innovation for the Spring 2027/2028 seasons.

Functional Fabric Fair continues to evolve as the most focused sourcing and education platform for the performance and outdoor textile industry,” said Steve McCullough, Event Vice President. “Spring 2026 in Portland reflects where the market is headed, with deeper supplier engagement, more actionable education, and a clear emphasis on circularity and material responsibility. From expanded innovation showcases to new conversations around textile-to-textile recycling: the role of collectors and sorters, this edition is designed to help brands move from inspiration to implementation.”

Key Program Highlights

Day 0 Sustainability Workshop

The full-day Day 0 Sustainability Workshop, returns on April 7 and will be curated and facilitated by Todd Copeland of Copeland Consultancy LLC, Eric Brody of Soft Advantage and Kevin Myette of bluesign technologies. Developed in response to attendee feedback, the program will feature pragmatic approaches to foundational sustainability topics, the latest field developments and regulatory updates, real-world case studies, and interactive roundtable discussions designed to support informed decision-making across the supply chain. The Day 0 Sustainability Workshop requires separate paid registration and has limited seating availability.

Exhibit Hall and Features

The Spring 2026 exhibit hall will feature 250+ sustainable-certified suppliers presenting functional fabrics, finishes, trims, accessories and material innovations. Attendees will have access to daily Expert Talks education sessions, live demonstrations, and curated discovery areas including the Trend Forum, Bodywear Collective, Innovation Hub, Wool Forum, Future Fabrics Expo Innovation Hub and the Cotton Forum. Dedicated networking spaces such as the Sustainability Lounge and Media Lounge, along with happy hours and social gatherings, will further support meaningful industry connection.

Textile-to-Textile Recycling Focus

Spring 2026 will continue building on last season’s focus on recyclers, this new edition moves one step earlier in the circular value chain. Collectors and sorters are the gatekeepers of textile-to-textile recycling who determine whether used textiles become new fibers or end up as waste.

This Focus Topic explores the possibilities, challenges and innovations defining this crucial first step from efficient systems and smart technologies to cross-sector collaboration.

Seasonal Functional Fabric Fair Events in 2026

Functional Fabric Fair takes place seasonally across four North American editions, including Winter in Orlando, Spring in Portland, Summer in New York City, and Fall in Portland. Each event delivers a consistent focus on responsible sourcing, education and vetted supplier access tailored to seasonal market needs

Registration Information

Functional Fabric Fair is a trade-only event and is free to verified designers, product developers, purchasing agents, material managers and students in the outdoor, performance, and lifestyle apparel sectors. The Day 0 Sustainability Workshop requires separate registration and seating is limited.

For full show information, registration links, and updates on all 2026 editions, visit www.functionalfabricfair.com.

Posted: February 6, 2026

Source: Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS® / RX Global