Nonwovenn Expands PFAS Free Ostomy Care Range To Meet Global Demand

BRIDGWATER, England — February 11, 2026 — Nonwovenn, one of the world’s leading nonwoven fabric-tech companies, is developing PFAS free activated carbon filter media for ostomy pouches, addressing the medical sector’s increasing need for safer, compliant and more sustainable filtration materials.

Drawing on over two decades of expertise in the industry, Nonwovenn’s latest work combines odour and gas adsorption with low pressure drop, carbon integration and regulatory readiness.

The development is driven by regulatory scrutiny of PFAS continuing to increase worldwide. In the European Union, authorities have advanced a far-reaching proposal to restrict broad classes of PFAS under REACH. In the United States, ostomy pouches and accessories are classed as medical devices, making manufacturers responsible for materials selection, risk management and regulatory compliance. PFAS free options can help to simplify global market access and future proof product portfolios.

John Birkett, MediTech Business Director at Nonwovenn, said: “Demographic trends and regulatory changes are driving the need for next generation ostomy care technologies. We want to focus on delivering high-quality PFAS free filter media that can meet the practical and regulatory demands of modern ostomy systems.”

“Aging populations are driving greater demand for ostomy care, and we believe that reliable, discreet and comfortable pouch technology that offers effective control is incredibly important. Our customers, and the end users, are at the forefront of our minds as we continue to develop our products.”

Nonwovenn’s development programme engineers the products without intentionally adding PFAS to align with evolving legislation while maintaining adsorption and breathability. The measured performance parameters reflect published gas and composition data, odour drivers and clinical experience. Finished products are available as roll goods or cut filter inserts suitable for common ostomy pouch formats.

Posted: February 14, 2026

Source: Nonwovenn