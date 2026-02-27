Bally Ribbon Mills to Highlight 3-D Continuous Weaving

BALLY, Pa. — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), a manufacturer of specialized engineered woven fabrics, will showcase its advanced 3-D weaving capabilities at JEC World 2026, March 10-12 in Paris-Nord Villepinte, France, Booth #6K104.

BRM will feature its film-infusion process for 3-D woven joints, which ship as pre-made assemblies to ensure quality control and reduce customer processing costs. “BRM has perfected the science and art of 3-D continuous weaving to fabricate complex shapes such as ‘Pi,’ double ‘T,’ and ‘H,’” the company said.

Visitors can also explore BRM’s woven thermal protection systems (TPS) and the 3DMAT Quartz Material — developed with NASA for the Orion spacecraft and named the 2023 NASA Government Invention of the Year. “Our advanced weaving technologies help customers build lighter, stronger, and more cost-effective composite structures,” said a BRM spokesperson.

2026 Quarterly Issue I