Registration Now Open For The World Of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference 2026

CARY, N.C.— January 26 2026 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced today that registration and exhibit space reservations are now open for the World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference, taking place June 29–July 2, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee.

Recognized as the premier global event dedicated exclusively to the wipes industry, WOW 2026 will bring together industry leaders, innovators, brand owners, suppliers, and technical experts from around the world. This year’s theme, “Redefining Wipes: Smart. Sustainable. Scalable,” reflects the industry’s rapid evolution and focus on advanced technologies, sustainability, and growth-ready solutions.

Attendees will gain critical insights into sustainable packaging trends, legislative and regulatory developments, technical standards, emerging raw materials, chemistries and formulations, brand-owner perspectives, global market dynamics, consumer insights, disruptive technologies, and the impact of today’s challenging business environment.

WOW 2026 Highlights Include:

Pre-Conference Webinars

Gain essential insights into key topics shaping the wipes industry ahead of WOW 2026. Wipes Development Course | June 29–30

Participate in 12 expert-led sessions presented by Heidi Beatty, Chief Executive Officer, Crown Abbey, covering the full lifecycle of wipes development—from product concept through commercialization. Exhibits & Evening Receptions | June 30–July 1

Explore an engaging exhibit showcasing the latest innovations from leading-edge suppliers during two networking-focused evening receptions. Lightning Talks | June 30–July 1

Exhibitors deliver fast-paced, five-minute presentations highlighting their new products, technologies, and solutions prior to the evening receptions. World of Wipes Innovation Award® | June 30 & July 2

Celebrate excellence and innovation in wipes by honoring products that leverage nonwoven fabrics and technologies to enhance performance and expand applications. Award nominations are open through April 27. Finalists will present on June 30, with the award winner announced on July 2.

Additional conference details, including the full technical program, will be released at a later date.

For registration, exhibit space, or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.worldofwipes.org

For questions, contact the Registrar at registrar@inda.org

Posted: January 26, 2026

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry