MMI Textiles Announces Key Leadership Appointments, Strengthening Executive Team

CLEVELAND, OH — January 12, 2026 — MMI Textiles, a leading U.S.-based textile manufacturer known for innovation, quality, and service, today announced two important leadership updates that further position the company for continued growth and operational excellence.

Kathleen Wagner has joined MMI Textiles as Director of Sales, bringing more than 15 years of proven sales and customer leadership experience.

Based in MMI’s Brooklyn, Ohio headquarters, Wagner will lead the company’s sales organization with a focus on sales team development, customer growth, new market expansion, and strategic alignment across the business.

Wagner joins MMI Textiles from Hyland Software, where she held multiple senior leadership roles spanning sales management and customer success. Throughout her career, she has built and led high-performing teams, driven meaningful revenue growth, and fostered strong customer partnerships. MMI intentionally sought a leader outside the textile industry to bring fresh perspective, strong sales leadership discipline, and scalable management experience to support the company’s next phase of growth.

MMI Textiles also announced that Scott Roubic has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 5, 2026. Roubic succeeds longtime CFO Kathy Stevens, who is retiring from her full-time role after years of dedicated service. Stevens will remain with MMI Textiles in a part-time capacity to support a smooth transition and provide continuity.

Roubic brings more than 30 years of senior financial leadership experience across public, private, and private-equity-backed organizations. His background includes financial strategy, treasury, M&A, enterprise risk management, and operational finance within multi-site and complex operating environments. Prior to joining MMI Textiles, Roubic held executive finance leadership roles at TravelCenters of America, JOANN Stores, and Wholesome International.

As CFO, Roubic will oversee all financial functions, including strategic planning, financial reporting, treasury, and operational finance, supporting MMI Textiles’ continued investment in innovation, domestic manufacturing, and long-term growth initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Kathleen and Scott to the MMI leadership team,” said Amy Bircher Bruyn, CEO and Owner of MMI Textiles. “Kathleen brings the sales leadership, structure, and people development experience that will help elevate our commercial organization, while Scott’s financial expertise and strategic mindset will be instrumental as we continue to grow and invest in the future of U.S. textiles. We are also deeply grateful to Kathy Stevens for her many contributions and are pleased she will continue supporting the business during this transition.”

These leadership appointments reflect MMI Textiles’ continued commitment to building a strong, experienced executive team capable of supporting customers, partners, and employees while advancing innovation and growth across its diverse markets.

Posted: January 14, 2026

Source: MMI Textiles Inc.