AMMA Releases 2026 Federal Policy Priorities: Goal — Strengthening America’s Critical Medical Supply Chain 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — January 9, 2026 — As 2026 begins, the American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA) announced its top public policy priorities for the year, emphasizing the urgent need to reinforce America’s industrial strength and health security amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

“America stands at a pivotal moment for reindustrialization,” said Eric Axel, AMMA’s Executive Director. “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build on the Administration’s commitment to domestic manufacturing and ensure that our nation never again depends on foreign adversaries for critical health and security needs.”

Following the successful enactment of key pro-growth incentives in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), AMMA is focusing on the next phase of domestic manufacturing policy by strengthening fair trade enforcement, driving sustained demand for American-made products, and eliminating unfair foreign competition.

AMMA’s Legislative Priorities for 2026

Enforcing Trade Integrity and Border Protections

AMMA will work with policymakers to stop the sophisticated circumvention and transshipment schemes that allow foreign producers, particularly those tied to the Chinese Communist Party, evade U.S. trade laws and undercut American manufacturers. We will continue to press for stronger enforcement of Section 301 duties and support targeted tariffs to level the playing field. Our recent comment submission in the Department of Commerce’s Section 232 investigation underscores the health security risks of overreliance on foreign supply chains.

Expanding the Make PPE in America Act

AMMA seeks to broaden the Make PPE in America Act so that domestic sourcing requirements extend beyond the Departments of Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs, and Health and Human Services to cover all federal procurement. This expansion would ensure that every taxpayer dollar spent supports domestic production and long-term supply chain stability for critical medical and protective equipment. AMMA also launched its Made in America Seal in 2025 to help consumers identify PPE made in the USA.

Incentivizing Private-Sector Demand via CMS

To complement federal purchasing reforms, AMMA is strongly urging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to adjust reimbursement models to encourage hospitals and healthcare providers to purchase American-made personal protective equipment and medical consumables.

By expanding Medicare’s domestic payment incentives beyond N95 respirators, the policy would help close the price gap with imported products and strengthen the resilience of the domestic healthcare supply chain. AMMA also calls for continued investment in domestic PPE for the Strategic National Stockpile.

“Our mission in 2026 is to cut through the noise with facts and evidence,” said Axel. “We’re focused on achievable, bipartisan policies that will grow American manufacturing, safeguard public health, and strengthen national resilience.”

AMMA continues to advance a pragmatic approach to trade and industrial policy by engaging Congress and the Administration. The effort is designed to promote the competitiveness of its members and the security of the nation’s critical medical manufacturing capabilities.

Posted: January 11, 2026

Source: The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA)