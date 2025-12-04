The Nonwovens Institute (NWI) And Oerlikon Nonwoven: Meltblown Laboratory Technology Cooperation

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany — December 4, 2025 — The Nonwoven Institute (NWI) at North Carolina State University and Oerlikon Nonwoven will be collaborating in the field of meltblown laboratory technology in the future.

This was announced by Professor Raoul Farer, Executive Deputy Director of the NWI and Professor at the Wilson College of Textiles at North Carolina State University, and Dr. Ingo Mählmann, Sales Director Nonwoven at Oerlikon Neumag, during this year’s ITMA Asia and CITME in Singapore.

The first step in the new cooperation is an investment in the hycuTEC hydrocharging system from Oerlikon Nonwoven; the institute will integrate the unit into its existing laboratory configuration. This will enable the NWI to operate a state-of-the-art meltblown hydrocharging laboratory in the future, facilitating the development of new products – primarily, but not exclusively, in the field of air filtration media. The advantage for North American Oerlikon Nonwoven customers and prospects is that they will be able to test hycuTEC technology and carry out their own meltblown product developments in a creative, innovation-oriented environment.

Oerlikon Nonwoven’s patented hycuTEC system is a real innovation for the filtration industry. Using a special spray mist of demineralized water, the system enables the economic production of highly efficient electret-media with an impressive filtration efficiency of 99.99% at low pressure-drop. The hycuTEC hydrocharging technology was honored with the Edana Filtrex Innovation Award in 2023.

Posted: December 4, 2025

Source: Oerlikon Nonwoven