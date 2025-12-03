FPM Introduces Wetlaid Nonwovens, Sustainability Report; Expands India Site

Germany-based Freudenberg Performance Materials (FPM) has introduced 100-percent biobased polylactic acid (PLA)/wood pulp wetlaid nonwovens made without using chemical binders. The material combines the water absorption and biodegradability of wood pulp with the strength and heat-sealability of PLA, according to FPM. The wetlaid process enables the polymeric and non-polymeric components to be blended, unlike conventional PLA spunlaid nonwoven processes. The new materials are designed for applications in horticulture, packaging, filtration, apparel and healthcare.

FPM also published its first sustainability report, which shows significant progress, according to the company. This is the first report published separately from the parent company’s group report.

In other company news, Freudenberg Performance Materials Apparel also recently celebrated the opening of an expansion at its Chennai, India, plant. The company added new production lines for 100-percent cotton and 100-percent polyester interlinings in the 20,000-square-feet of additional space. The expansion allows Freudenberg Apparel to introduce new products to the Indian market as well as reduce lead times.

2025 Quarterly Issue IV