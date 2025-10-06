INDA Opens Executive Director Recruitment

CARY, N.C. — October 6, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry and the Global Nonwovens Alliance is announcing a recruitment for the new role of regional Executive Director for INDA based at its headquarters in Cary NC. This position is a result of INDA and EDANA founding the Global Nonwovens Alliance (GNA) and the planned evolution to the staff leadership structures to support this effort. The current INDA President and CEO, Tony Fragnito, will transition to an executive consultant to facilitate the INDA staff leadership transition as well as projects and initiatives related to operational integration and global outreach to expand GNA reach and participation for global priorities until his planned retirement.

The INDA Executive Director serves as the chief staff executive of INDA, reporting directly to the GNA CEO. The new role is responsible for leading regional strategic initiatives, managing operations, and representing the association’s interests within the Americas. The INDA Executive Director works closely with the Global CEO and other regional leaders to align INDA goals and priorities with the global mission.

“This new role will be instrumental in realizing the full potential of not just INDA but the Global Nonwovens Alliance. While INDA remains a separate legal entity its members, the industry and staff will benefit by the enhanced collaboration and expanded participation opportunities facilitated by GNA,” says Tony Fragnito, current President and CEO of INDA.

“The creation of the new Executive Director role at INDA marks a key milestone in the evolution of the Global Nonwovens Alliance (GNA). This position will enhance the value we deliver to members in the Americas, ensuring strong regional focus while aligning fully with GNA’s global strategy. As upcoming GNA CEO, I look forward to working closely with the future INDA Executive Director, two complementary leaders supporting this important region together. My thanks go to Tony Fragnito for his leadership and continued support during this transition. With this step, GNA continues to unite global vision and regional strength to serve our industry better than ever,” says Murat Dogru, General Manager of EDANA.

Qualified candidates will be presented to the INDA Executive Committee with the goal of having a starting date prior to or during the first quarter of 2026.

The full job description is available at: http://www.inda.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/INDA-Executive-Director-Job-Description.pdf

Applications should be directed to president@inda.org.

Posted: October 6, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry